Kyle Jones On Top With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Heart O’ Texas Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (August 7, 2020) – Landing his third career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Kyle Jones maneuvered from the right of the front row to win at the Wild Bill White Shootout at Heart O’ Texas Speedway.

Leading start to finish at the high-banked oval, Jones stretched his advantage to 2.818-seconds at the drop of the checkered flag. Moving up from fifth, Keith Martin was next to the finish with Gary Floyd following from sixth. Paul White slipped from the pole to fourth with Kevin Ramey advancing from 12th to complete the to five.

Justin Zimmerman was sixth with Colby Estes seventh. Claud Estes followed in eighth with Chase Parson ninth, and Cody Price tenth.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating goes from the short track to the half-mile with their next outing at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, August 8, 2020, and the Fifth annual Johnny Suggs Classic. Information on the track can be found at http://www.devilsbowl.com.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Heart O’Texas Speedway

Waco, Texas

Friday, August 7, 2020

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 11-Justin Melton[2]

2. 71-Colby Estes[3]

3. 10-Bryan Debrick[8]

4. 72-Chris Tarrant[6]

5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[1]

6. 44-Jason Howell[5]

7. 9-Chad Goff[7]

8. 118-Scott Evans[9]

9. 22X-Steven Shebester[4]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones[1]

2. 79X-Keith Martin[7]

3. 7M-Kevin Ramey[2]

4. 3S-Stephen Smith[5]

5. 57-Chase Parson[9]

6. 33-Mike Merrell[8]

7. 11L-Ian Lovett[4]

8. T1-Kade Taylor[3]

9. 5J-Evan Pardo[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 1-Paul White[2]

2. 58-Gary Floyd[6]

3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]

4. 74E-Claud Estes III[8]

5. 91-Cody Price[4]

6. 21B-Justin Bates[3]

7. 114-Todd Lovett[9]

8. 52-JD Fry[5]

DNS: 2-Kyle Lewis

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9-Chad Goff[2]

2. 118-Scott Evans[5]

3. 44-Jason Howell[1]

4. 21B-Justin Bates[4]

5. 52-JD Fry[7]

6. 114-Todd Lovett[3]

7. 11L-Ian Lovett[6]

DNS: T1-Kade Taylor

DNS: 22X-Steven Shebester

DNS: 5J-Evan Pardo

DNS: 2-Kyle Lewis

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones[2]

2. 79X-Keith Martin[5]

3. 58-Gary Floyd[6]

4. 1-Paul White[1]

5. 7M-Kevin Ramey[12]

6. #1-Justin Zimmerman[9]

7. 71-Colby Estes[8]

8. 74E-Claud Estes III[7]

9. 57-Chase Parson[10]

10. 91-Cody Price[15]

11. 118-Scott Evans[18]

12. 9-Chad Goff[17]

13. 3S-Stephen Smith[13]

14. 15-Jeremy Jonas[16]

15. 21B-Justin Bates[20]

16. 10-Bryan Debrick[4]

17. 44-Jason Howell[19]

18. 11-Justin Melton[3]

19. 72-Chris Tarrant[11]

20. 33-Mike Merrell[14]