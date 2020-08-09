Photo Gallery: August 7, 2020 at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Cottle Wins at Gas City Westfall and Briggs Win at Gas City Photo Gallery: Sprint Cars and Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery