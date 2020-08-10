Midwest Sprint Car Series back in action this weekend, not once but twice!

From Kevin Bayer

First up, Saturday August 15th, Hoosier Sprint Nationals at the class track, Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN.

30 laps of high speed, non wing sprint car action to claim the $5000 check on the famed 1/4 dirt track!

Warm ups at 6:00 and racing at 7:30.

Once the dust settles the teams will pack up and head north, Sunday August 16th, to the Terra Haute Action track

for the Mountain Dew Family Day at the speedway, This time out 25 laps of hard nose sprint car racing on the big 1/2 mile dirt

track, all vying for the $3000 that will go to the feature event winner.

Warm ups are at 6:00 and racing begins at 7:00.

Come see all the MSCS stars in action this weekend, and as always thank you for the continued support of MSCS!