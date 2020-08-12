Brian Brown Contends for 360 Knoxville Nationals Title Before Winning Ultimate Challenge

Inside Line Promotions

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (Aug. 12, 2020) – Brian Brown kicked off Iowa Speedweek by earning a runner-up result during his preliminary night at the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Although a mechanical problem derailed another podium outing during the final night of the marquee event at Knoxville Raceway, Brown rebounded the ensuing night by capturing the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour’s Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. at Southern Iowa Speedway.

Aug. 7 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 3 (5); Feature: 2 (4).

“We had hopes of going in and setting quick time,” Brown said. “For whatever reason we were off a little with our car. It felt like I was up and out of the track more than I’d like to be. It shows the quality of cars if you’re off a little and you go 10th quick. We were able to go fifth to third in the heat and that was good points there. In the feature we started fourth and I felt like we were a fourth-place car behind Lynton (Jeffrey), Scott (Bogucki) and Sawyer (Phillips). We had a yellow with a couple of laps to go and I was able to make a good run to go from fourth to second after the restart. I think it was worth two and a half rows on the field on Saturday so that was a big move to put us in position to win the 360 Nationals.”

Aug. 8 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Feature: 16 (7).

“We definitely felt like we had some good notes,” Brown said. “Me and Chad put our heads together on how we wanted to attack the situation. We had a car capable of winning. We drove by some really good race car drivers to get into second and chew into Kerry Madsen’s lead. With six or seven laps to go I was hoping for a yellow to bunch us back up and give us a shot. One never came and we had an engine let go on the last lap.”

Aug. 9 – Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa – Heat race: 2 (3); Qualifier: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

“We had a brand new Rider engine in on Sunday,” Brown said. “We’d never ran it before and it ran good all night. We moved forward in the heat and won the qualifier from fourth. We started on the front row with Dominic (Scelzi) in the feature. Once we got going it went non-stop. We had a really good car, but we got tight late in traffic. It gave Dominic an opportunity to slide us. He slid us in turn three and we were able to cut back under him to get the win. It’s good to get a win during Iowa Speedweek.”

UP NEXT – Thursday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for The One and Only and the 9th annual Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“It’s not the Knoxville Nationals, but Knoxville Raceway and the World of Outlaws could have thrown the towel in,” Brown said. “Not only are they having a race, but a race with this type of money is big. $50,000 is a huge payday in our sport. There will be 70 really good cars. The fans will see the qualifying nights being more exciting than normal with everyone running each night instead of a split field. I’m excited.”

"We've been involved with HostIowa.net since 2005," Brown said. "They do a great job of not only building and hosting our website, but Knoxville Raceway's as well. They're a big part of our sport."

