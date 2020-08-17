Acme Companies 40th Annual 410 Sprint Gunn Memorial Is August 29 At Selinsgrove Speedway On Sr. Citizens Night!

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – After a week off on August 22, Selinsgrove Speedway will return to action on Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 pm with the running of the 40th annual Acme Companies Jack Gunn Memorial for Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars on Sr. Citizens Night.

All Sr. Citizens ages 65 and older will be offered $10 adult general admission for the big race!

The night will also include the Apache Tree Service Kids Money Scramble for ages 0 – 12, when $500 in silver coins will be up for grabs by age groups 0 – 4, 5 – 9 and 10 – 12.

The race for the Modern Heritage 410 sprinters will mark the first time in 20 years that the prestigious Gunn Memorial has been run as a 410 sprint car contest. It became a 358 sprint feature in 2001 before moving to a 360 sprint car race in 2009.

This year’s 40th annual Selinsgrove Speedway Jack Gunn Memorial will pay $5,000 to win and $400 just to start the 30-lap affair with bonus money scattered throughout the field. Tow money of $100 is also being offered.

Passing points from the heat races will be used to set the feature starting lineup.

Acme Companies has posted a $300 bonus for the third place feature finisher while also posting $58 for third place finishers in each of the Modern Heritage 410 sprint heat races.

Kratzer Insurance Agency of Mt. Pleasant Mills has posted a $200 Hard Charger Award.

New Cumberland-based Acme Companies holds four distinct divisions operating under one corporate umbrella, Acme Trailer Works Inc.

Owned and operated by former sprint car racers John Mickle and Bob Bennett, the corporation includes Acme Trailer Works, Acme Car Company, Berrien Buggy by Acme, & Acme Composites.

Learn about the Acme family of companies by visiting www.acmetrailerworks.com, www.acme-composites.com, www.berrienbuggy.com, and www.acmecarco.com.

Also racing on August 29 will be the limited late models and the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners.

The limited late models will race for $1,200 in a 20-lap main with a $200 bonus by Steve and Karen Kerstetter included.

Gates for the big Summer Send Off late August program open at 5 pm.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with Sr. Citizens ages 65 and older admitted for JUST $10 (with ID).

Students ages 12 – 17 are priced at $10 with kids ages 11 and under always admitted for FREE at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Pit passes are $30.

Since opening in late 2019, 410 sprint car sponsor Modern Heritage of Mifflinburg has quickly become a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation, “Creating Beautiful and Timeless Spaces.”

Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom located at 321 East Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.

Learn all about Modern Heritage by visiting the companies official website at www.modernheritage.style and by following the firm on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or by calling them at 1.866.789.5399.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.

40th annual Jack Gunn Memorial 410 Sprint Car Purse for August 29: 1. $5,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,200 (+$300 bonus from The Acme Companies), 4. $1,100, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $475, 12. $450, 13. $425, 15 – 24. $400

TOW: $100

$58 bonus for third place finishers in heats

$200 Hard Charger Award