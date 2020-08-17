Sammy Swindell to Drive Buffalo Wild Wings Car During World of Outlaws Events in the Dakotas

(August 17, 2020) — Dobmeier Team 13 Racing announced Monday that National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee and three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell would drive the Buffalo Wild Wings sponsored car in two upcoming events.

Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee is slated to compete for Dobmeier Team 13 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks and Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota along with the two day program at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon South Dakota September 5-6.

Swindell is filling in for team owner and driver Mark Dobmeier who was injured in a crash at Cedar Lake Speedway in July and will be sidelined until the 2020 season.

Swindell most recently drove his son Kevin’s entry at “the One and Only” event at Knoxville Nationals finishing 21st in the B-Main.