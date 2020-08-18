ELDORA ADDS $50,000-TO-WIN “GOVERNORS REIGN” ON SEPTEMBER 22 & 23

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (August 18, 2020) – Eldora Speedway officials, in concert with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, have announced an addition to Eldora’s 2020 calendar.

A new event – the “Governors Reign” – is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd and Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), the event is expected to attract several of the nation’s top stars from the 410-cubic inch-powered winged-sprint car division.

FloRacing, the official livestream partner of Eldora Speedway and the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), will livestream both nights on FloRacing.com and via the FloSports app iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

The champion of Wednesday’s “Governors Reign” will earn $50,000 while feature race starters are guaranteed a minimum of $1,500 from a posted purse similar to that paid at the Kings Royal just a few years ago. The preliminary feature on Tuesday night will pay a national series standard $10,000-to-win and $800-to-start. All non-qualifiers will be paid tow money.

The production teams from Eldora Speedway, DirtonDirt, and FloRacing will once again collaborate to produce the livestream production. Fans watching at home on their favorite device will hear the action called just as it is called from Eldora’s public address system. A large-scale best-in-class event production, complete with multiple-camera angles, instant replays and live scoring is planned as the group endeavors to give fans an experience similar to what they see on Eldora’s giant turn two video board.

In addition to all of FloRacing’s motorsports offerings, subscribers also receive complete access to the entire FloSports network of verticals ranging from cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Best of all, subscribers can watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

In accordance with current Ohio Department of Health orders, the total number of participants is expected to be limited to 48 cars. Competitor-based auto racing is an approved activity in the State of Ohio.

Eldora and ASCoC officials will communicate updated event and entry information to competitors as it is finalized, on www.EldoraSpeedway.com, the team portal on www.AllStarSprint.com and via the official Eldora and ASCoC social channels.

Eldora’s “When We Know, You’ll Know” policy for communicating information about the status of scheduled, postponed, and rescheduled events remains in effect. Updates are posted on www.EldoraSpeedway.com, directly to the patron accounts of fans who have purchased ticket and campsites, the Eldora Speedway email newsletter, and to the official Eldora Speedway accounts on social channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

PLEASE NOTE: Information included in this Press Release is current through August 18.

Accordingly, access to the “Governors Reign” will be restricted to working track and series officials, pre-approved racers and their working pit crews, ambulance and EMS responders, the track fire and safety team, and members of the broadcast production team. All participants will be required to follow a defined safety protocol, including but not limited to pre-entry medical screening, wear mandatory cloth face coverings, and maintain social distancing of six feet. The event is being planned in accordance with the latest CDC, OHSA, federal, state and local guidance. State of Ohio law and Ohio Department of Health orders are enforced by local and state authorities.

The latest orders issued by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, and Responsible RestartOhio’s Sector Guidance are posted at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home

About Eldora Speedway:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004. Eldora celebrates its 67th consecutive season of racing in 2020. Information on Eldora’s 2020 calendar, including ticket and campsite information for scheduled, postponed, and rescheduled events, is available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com. Fans can get behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway has over seven million views. Eldora’s official livestream video partner is FloRacing. You can watch nearly every event from Eldora on your favorite screen at FloRacing.com or via the FloSports app.