Bubak Back in Dodge City Form in Lubbock Wrecker Services DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Opener

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, KS (August 20, 2020) – Arvada, Colorado’s Jake Bubak picked up right where he left off last year by wiring the field in Thursday night’s 25-lap feature to get the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals under way atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

Last year, Bubak swept through all three nights to collect more than $6,000 as he became the third different event winner in as many years.

And he may have led all 25 laps on Thursday night, but he certainly had to earn it was John Carney II pressured throughout and even slid into the lead briefly on a couple of occasions along the way only to have Bubak successfully counter.

After drawing the second row inside for the feature event after a heat race win, fortune was on Bubak’s side from the outset with scheduled pole starter Koby Walters scratching from the main event.

Bubak outdueled Carney on the opening lap to take command aboard the Wells-powered Coyote Candle Company No. 74b Maxim. Carney II wasted little time however, throwing his hat into the ring for the point, sliding ahead briefly in turn two on the third round. Bubak battled right back and the duo repeated the scene in turn four a half dozen circuits later as lapped traffic came into play.

The battled raged on over the ensuing rounds as the duo sliced through lapped traffic until a caution flew after 15 laps when Blake Scott spun to a stop in turn two.

Another lap later, Chase Randall was pinched into the turn two wall and slid to a stop on the backstretch with race-ending damage.

A final caution flew another four laps later for another turn two spin just as the leaders were reaching traffic again.

Set for a five-lap dash to the stripe, Carney made a last ditch effort but Bubak was able to hold a two car-length advantage at the line. Carney settled for runner-up honors aboard Scott Brown’s PPE-powered Lubbock Wrecker Service No. 11x Eagle.

Apparent third-place finisher Lorne Wofford, who was in the mix with the lead pair in the closing laps, failed to pass post-race technical inspection, thus handing the show position to Jeremy Huish after starting eighth in the Myers-powered Walker Tank Service No. 88J Eagle.

Jason Martin, last year’s DCRP Nationals runner-up, rallied from 15th to claim fourth with Taylor Velasquez charging from 18th to round out the top five.

Zach Blurton was sixth, with Monty Ferriera, Jordan Knight, DCRP Sprint Car points leader Luke Cranston and 20th-starter Steven Richardson completing the top ten.

The Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals resumes with a second night of preliminary action on Friday night leading the way into Saturday’s $3,000-to-win championship finale. Friday’s action also includes the opening portion of the Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel along with the Kansas Antique Racers.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

August 20, 2020 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) & Sprint Series of Oklahoma (SSO):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak, 2. 18w-Lorne Wofford, 3. 56-Chris Douglas, 4. 33-Koby Walters, 5. 45d-David Luckie, 6. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 7. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 8. 29n-Larry Neighbors.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 49x-Luke Cranston, 2. 98-J.D. Johnson, 3. 65-Kohl Ricke, 4. 87c-Cody Hill, 5. 29s-Blake Scott, 6. 12-Brandon Howle, 7. 9d-Lance Davis, 8. 30-Brandon Hickman.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 11k-Tyler Knight, 2 11x-John Carney II, 3. 9-Chase Randall, 4. 5x-Jason Martin, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 49-Kris Moore, 7. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 8. 97-Brian Herbert.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 10-Jordan Knight, 2. 11-Zach Blurton, 3. 45-Monty Ferriera, 4. 0-Steven Richardson, 5. 1x-Cody Lampe, 6. 2b-Brett Becker, 7. 17s-Chad Salem.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 2. 72-Ray Seemann, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 17x-Jake Martens, 5. 6-Kaden Taylor, 6. 21-Jody Reeves, 7. 116-Vance Wofford (DNS).

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 56-Chris Douglas, 2. 29s-Blake Scott, 3. 45d-David Luckie, 4. 2b-Brett Becker, 5. 87c-Cody Hill, 6. 29n-Larry Neighbors, 7. 12-Brandon Howle, 8. 97-Brian Herbert, 9. 6-Kaden Taylor, 10. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 11. 17s-Chad Salem.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 0-Steven Richardson, 3. 1x-Cody Lampe, 4. 911-Ty Williams, 5. 49-Kris Moore, 6. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 7. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 8. 116-Vance Wofford, 9. 9d-Lance Davis, 10. 30-Brandon Hickman, 11. 21-Jody Reeves.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (1), 2. 11x-John Carney II (2), 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish (8), 4. 5x-Jason Martin (15), 3. 5. 21x-Taylor Velasquez (18), 6. 11-Zach Blurton (9), 7. 45-Monty Ferriera (12), 8. 10-Jordan Knight (5), 9. 49x-Luke Cranston (3), 10. 0-Steve Richardson (20), 11. 11k-Tyler Knight (6), 12. 45d-David Luckie (19), 13. 17x-Jake Martens (16), 14. 72-Ray Seemann (10), 15. 1x-Cody Lampe (21), 16. 65-Kohl Ricke (11), 17. 98-J.D. Johnson (7), 18. 29s-Blake Scott (17), 19. 56-Chris Douglas (15), 20. 9-Chase Randall (14), 21. 33-Koby Walters (DNS). Disqualified: 18w-Lorne Wofford (failed to pass post-race technical inspection after originally finishing third).

Lap Leaders: Jake Martens 1-16, Jake Bubak 17-25.

Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals Points through Night One (Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock into Saturday’s Hambelton Racing Dash for Cash – Balance to Saturday heat’s with invert of six in each heat):