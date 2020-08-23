Murphy surprise Sycamore Badger winner

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Aug. 22—Sean Murphy scored a surprise victory in the 25-lap Badger Midget Series Feature, Saturday Night at Sycamore Speedway.

On the opening lap Series points leader Chad McDermand tangle with two-cars running mid-pack, and spun, restarting at the tail of the field. Polesitter Kyle Koch paced the initial lap, before Kurt Mayhew took the lead. On the fourth lap Murphy moved into second place behind Mayhew. Murphy took over the top position from Mayhew on Lap 6, one lap later Mayhew retired from the event.

Murphy held a 1.4 second lead at the midway, while McDermand was fourth Murphy entered heavy lapped with seven laps remain. The field was bunched up, with two laps remaining for two spun cars. On the restart Murphy went unchallenged for the victory. Murphy driving the Craig Dori owned Gamester/Chevy No. 38 finished 1.92 seconds of Nick Baran. Mike Stroik, rookie Derek Doerr and Series points leader Chase McDermand.

“My car owner Craig Dori had the car set up perfectly I had to keep in the lower groove. Lapped traffic was intense the last eight laps, but it fell my, its great to get a Badger Midget win” commented the driver of Villa Park, Il. Murphy driving the Craig Dori owned Gamester/Chevy No. 38 finished 1.92 seconds of Nick Baran. Mike Stroik, rookie Derek Doerr and Series points leader Chas McDermand.

McDermand holds a one-point lead over Nick Baran heading to the Franklin B. Alexander Memorial on Saturday Sept 5 at the track.

SUMMARY

25-lap Feature: 1. Sean Murphy; 2. Nick Baran; 3. Mike Stroik; 4. Derek Doerr; 5. Chase McDermand; 6. Jim Fuerst; 7. LaMonte Critcheett; 8. Kevin Douglas; 9. Kyle Koch; 10. Ryan Zielski; 11. Tristan Koenigs 16. Dan Kleven; 17. Aaron Schuck; 18. Dave Collins Jr.; 19. Tyler Baran; 20. Kurt Mayhew; 21. Jeff Zelinski; 22. R.J Corson.

10-lap Saldana Race Products Semi Feature Winner: Shuck.

8-lap Simpson Race Products Heat Race Winner: K. Douglas..

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: N. Baran.

8-lap Madison Fire Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: McDermand.

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: Schuck 15.324 seconds.

Cars Present: 27 Feature Lap Leaders: Koch 1, Mayhew 2-5, Murphy 6-25;.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 425; 2. Nick Baran 424; 4. Kevin Douglas 301; 4. Tyler Baran 293; 5. Jeff Zelinski 274; 6. Derek Doerr 246; 7. Kurt Mayhew 238; 8. Ryan Zielski 299; 9. Kevin Olson 215; 10. Jeremy Douglas 224..

RACE NOTES

—The feature victory for Sean Murphy was his first career Badger feature victory his best series feature finish was second place at Sycamore on Sept. 10, 2016.

—For car owner Craig Dori it was his first Badger Feature victory. Dori debuted the Gamester chassis/Chevy a few weeks with a second and fifth place finish.

—Rookie Derek Doerr scored a career best fourth place feature finish..

—Jim Fuerst and Jeremy Douglas won the Howard Law Cash Draws, a bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing positions.

—Doerr also claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Hard Charger Award improving ten positions.

—The two remaining Badger Sycamore events are Sept.4 and Sept. 26