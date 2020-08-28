Big money and big bonuses on the line for Attica Raceway Park’s Attica Ambush

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – There will be a lot of money and big bonuses on the line when the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 invade Attica Raceway Park Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5.

On Friday Sept. 4 it’s the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Sprints and the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP DirtCar Late Models on Murphy Tractor, Core & Main, Stillwater Metals night presented by Kistler Engines and Kistler Racing Products.

Along with the $5,000 top prize in the All Star feature, the highest finisher with a Kistler Engine will receive a $1,000 bonus. In a separate bonus the highest finishing car in the top 20 in Attica points will receive a $500 bonus presented by Engine Pro Parts, ($1,000 bonus winner not eligible). The propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP DirtCar Late Models will be gunning for $3,000 to win and $250 to start the feature with a purse over $12,000. The Late Models will be using the Attica group qualifying format.

Gates open at 3:00 with racing at 7:45. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors; teens (ages 11-15), $10; and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

On Saturday, Sept. 5 it’s All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Core & Main Night presented by Kistler Engines and Kistler Racing Products. The All Stars will be racing for $10,000 to win. The same Kistler Engines bonus and the Attica bonus will be in effect again. Also racing will be the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints racing for $1,000 to win.

Gates open Saturday at 3 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $23 for senior citizens; $10 for teens (ages 11-15) and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.