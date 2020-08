JONES, MI (August 28, 2020) — The Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints first winged sprint car event of the 2020 season slated for Friday at M40 Speedway has been rescheduled for September 18th. With heavy rain and storms predicted for a majority of the day on Friday AVSS and M40 officials opted to cancel early Friday morning to save teams and fans the travel time.