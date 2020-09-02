History Continues At Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, SD — Sept. 1, 2020 — Four years went by without the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at the historic Huset’s Speedway. That changes this weekend.

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to the high-banked 1/3-mile track on Saturday, Sept. 5 for a $10,000-to-win show and on Sunday, Sept. 6 for a $20,000-to-win show.

The doubleheader weekend will see the continuation of the Series’ epic points battle with Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart currently tied for the points lead and five drivers – and six teams – still in contention for the titles.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines for the weekend:

BACK ON THE HUNT: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, didn’t let two months of bad luck and missed wins derail his quest for a second World of Outlaws title. He came out swinging last weekend with a runner-up finish at U.S. 36 Raceway and a win at I-80 Speedway – his eighth of the season. He’s now tied for the championship points lead with Logan Schuchart.

He’ll look to keep his winning ways going this weekend at Huset’s Speedway, where he has one win in 2016.

CONSISTENCY KEY: Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, has been able to keep himself in the championship hunt through consistency – currently on a run of 17 top-10 finishes in a row. However, that’s not enough. He’s hungry to find victory again. His last win came at the Terre Haute Action Track in mid-July.

His last two finishes at Huset’s Speedway in 2016 were 22nd and 16th, respectively. Schuchart has proven this year that his previous records pay no homage to how he can perform. He and his Shark Racing team have improved their performance at about every track they’ve gone to this year.

HAUD IN HIS RHYTHM: After a few weeks of finishing in and out of the top-10, Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, and his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team have found their rhythm again. They recently knocked off three top-five finishes in a row – including their recent win at U.S. 36 Raceway in their first trip their together.

Haudenschild and his team will make another first time start with the World of Outlaws at Huset’s Speedway this weekend. The high-banked 1/3-mile track should suit Haudenschild’s style of making the most speed by ripping the top. He already earned a win at the high-banked 1/3-mile Federated Auto Parts Raceway in August.

MACEDO EAGER TO WIN: Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, has put together an impressive sophomore season, so far. He currently sits fourth in points with one win and is tied with Brad Sweet for the second most top-10 finishes this season with 31. However, he wants to park his Kyle Larson Racing #2 car in Victory Lane again before the year ends.

He had one of his most competitive performances since his last win in June at I-80 Speedway with a second-place finish. He’ll look to carry that momentum into the weekend at Huset’s Speedway. And like Haudenschild, he’ll be making his first start at the track this weekend.

STAYING IN THE FIGHT: David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, is on the best hot streak of all drivers, so far, with 20 top-10 finishes in a row – 14 of them top-five finishes and three of them wins. That performance has helped keep Jason Johnson Racing in the mix for the team championship title – currently six points behind Kasey Kahne Racing and Shark Racing, who are tied for the lead.

He’s yet to win at Huset’s Speedway, but has three top-five finishes in his last three races at the track.

SCHATZ SEARCHING: Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team continue to search for the speed that propelled them to multiple wins and championships. Schatz continues to find himself in and out of the top-five but has yet to contend for a win since his last victory at Lernerville Speedway in July.

This weekend could see him park the Diehard #15 back in Victory Lane at Huset’s Speedway. He has four wins at the 1/3-mile track, including during the last race there in 2016. This weekend is also a home state weekend for his crew chief Steve Swenson.

ALLEN CLOSING IN ON WIN: Jacob Allen, of Hanover, PA, continues to inch closer and closer to his first career World of Outlaws win. He came close once again at I-80, leading the first 12 laps, holding off attacks from Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo to do so. He eventually fell to sixth but gained more confidence that his day in Victory Lane is near.

He finished 9th during his last race at Huset’s Speedway in 2016 and had another near win moment at the high-banked 1/3-mile Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in August, too.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, Sept. 5 & Sunday, Sept. 6 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Huset’s Speedway is a high-banked 1/3-mile track

Track Record – 10.319 sec. set by Terry McCarl on May 10, 2009

Online – HusetsSpeedway.com

1/3-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been 11 races on a 1/3-mile track in 2020.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: Brad Sweet won on May 22, Kyle Larson won on May 23 and Aug. 8 and Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

Lake Ozark Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on May 29 and Donny Schatz won on May 30

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 5 and June 6

34 Raceway: Parker Price-Miller won on July 10

Wilmot Raceway: David Gravel won on July 11

Attica Raceway Park: Kyle Larson won on July 14

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3

2015 – Donny Schatz won on June 14

2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2

2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3

2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3

2011 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20

2010 – Sammy Swindell won on July 1

2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3

2007 – Donny Schatz won on July 3

2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3

2005 – Brian Paulus won on June 28

2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6

2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18

2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2

2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3

2000 – Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7

1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7

1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3

1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28

1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29

1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23

1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22

1991 – Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25

1989 – Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26

1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11

1983 – Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

