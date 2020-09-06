Heath Hustles to Second Straight Montana Round Up Triumph at Electric City Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (Sept. 5, 2020) – Colton Heath is 2-for-2 during the 26th annual Montana Round Up.

Heath captured the 360ci winged sprint car feature victory for the second straight night on Saturday at Electric City Speedway.

Tyler Thompson led the main event early before Heath took the top spot near the midpoint of the race. He then held off a pair of hard charging drivers to garner the trip into the Winner’s Circle.

Garen Linder hustled from 10th to second place – his second straight night with a runner-up result to Heath – and J.J. Hickle was the Hard Charger Award winner after rallying from 16th to third place. Tanner Holmes placed fourth for the second consecutive night and Jason Solwold won the B Main before maneuvering from 17th to fifth in the A Main.

Heath, Cam Smith, Greg Hamilton and Chance Crum were the heat race winners out of the 31-driver field.

The final night of the 26th annual Montana Round Up is Sunday beginning with hot laps at 7 p.m. IMCA Modifieds and WISSOTA Super Stocks are part of the race program along with the sprint cars.

There are limited grandstand tickets available at the front gate as well as pit passes. Additionally, a live video stream featuring the wheel-to-wheel competition is available at http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.TV .

The Pay-Per-View price is only $20.

MONTANA ROUND UP AT ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Sept. 5, 2020) –

360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 33-Colton Heath (2); 2. 22-Garen Linder (10); 3. 63-JJ Hickle (16); 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes (9); 5. 18-Jason Solwold (17); 6. 9-Reece Goetz (5); 7. 2-James Setters (13); 8. 7O-Chase Goetz (19); 9. 33T-Tyler Driever (12); 10. 19-Colby Thornhill (7); 11. 33S-Lance Sargent (18); 12. 0-Kory Wermling (14); 13. (DNF) 10L-Chance Crum (8); 14. (DNF) 96-Greg Hamilton (1); 15. (DNF) 7-Tyler Thompson (3); 16. (DNF) 8-Devon Borden (11); 17. (DNF) 37-Trever Kirkland (15); 18. (DNF) 1K-Kinzer Cox (6); 19. (DNF) 17-Cam Smith (4); 20. (DNF) 38-DJ Brink (20).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 18-Jason Solwold (1); 2. 33S-Lance Sargent (2); 3. 7O-Chase Goetz (4); 4. 38-DJ Brink (3); 5. 1F-DJ Freitas (5); 6. 46JR-Joel Myers (7); 7. F1-Corbyn Fauver (8); 8. 81-Darren Smith (11); 9. 38B-Bryan Brown (6); 10. 3M-Shane Moore (9); 11. 2B-Brianna Widhalm (14); 12. 07T-Greg Tacke (15); 13. 08-Tim McCune (12); 14. 24-Leroy Brush (13); 15. (DNS) 51-Rich Bailey.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Colton Heath (6); 2. 2-James Setters (2); 3. 37-Trever Kirkland (1); 4. 8-Devon Borden (5); 5. 33S-Lance Sargent (4); 6. 46JR-Joel Myers (3); 7. 3M-Shane Moore (8); 8. 07T-Greg Tacke (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Cam Smith (2); 2. 19-Colby Thornhill (3); 3. 1K-Kinzer Cox (4); 4. 22-Garen Linder (5); 5. 38B-Bryan Brown (1); 6. 63-JJ Hickle (6); 7. 81-Darren Smith (7); 8. 2B-Brianna Widhalm (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Greg Hamilton (1); 2. 9-Reece Goetz (3); 3. 7-Tyler Thompson (4); 4. 33T-Tyler Driever (5); 5. 1F-DJ Freitas (2); 6. 18-Jason Solwold (6); 7. 51-Rich Bailey (7); 8. (DNF) 24-Leroy Brush (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 10L-Chance Crum (5); 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes (6); 3. 0-Kory Wermling (2); 4. 7O-Chase Goetz (1); 5. 38-DJ Brink (4); 6. F1-Corbyn Fauver (3); 7. 08-Tim McCune (7).

UP NEXT –

Sunday at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., for the 26 th annual Montana Round Up

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Electric-City-Speedway-404829060455/

ABOUT ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY –

Electric City Speedway is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s in Great Falls, Mont. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .