Mark Smith Picks Up Second USCS Win of the Weekend

EASTABOGA, AL (September 6, 2020) — Mark Smith picked up his second victory during Labor Day Weekend with the United Sprint Car Series Sunday at the Talladega Short Track. Smith topped Haydein Martin and Jordon Mallett for his 16th victory of the 2020 season.

United Sprint Car Series

Talladega Short Track

Eastaboga, AL

Sunday September 6, 2020

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Kobe Allison[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[5]

3. 29-Kyle Amerson[4]

4. 44-Ronny Howard[3]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[8]

6. 15-Danny Burke[6]

7. 20-Jim Shuster[7]

8. 7J-Gregg Jones[1]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1A-Lee Moore[3]

2. 10-Terry Gray[5]

3. 67-Hayden Martin[6]

4. 29M-Jordon Mallett[8]

5. 13-Chase Howard[7]

6. 97-Dale Day[1]

7. 2-Josh Grimes[4]

8. 93-Chris Sweeney[2]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17H-Hud Horton[1]

2. 17-Alex Lyles[2]

3. M1-Mark Smith[7]

4. 49-Mallie Shuster[3]

5. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]

6. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]

7. 23-Lance Moss[5]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. M1-Mark Smith[4]

3. 29M-Jordon Mallett[3]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[1]

5. 17H-Hud Horton[5]

6. 10-Terry Gray[6]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]

2. 67-Hayden Martin[6]

3. 29M-Jordon Mallett[8]

4. 47-Dale Howard[3]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[11]

6. 10-Terry Gray[2]

7. 17H-Hud Horton[7]

8. 22-Connor Leoffler[17]

9. 7C-Phil Gressman[15]

10. 29-Kyle Amerson[10]

11. 24-Kobe Allison[5]

12. 13-Chase Howard[12]

13. 97-Dale Day[19]

14. 20-Jim Shuster[18]

15. 23-Lance Moss[20]

16. 15-Danny Burke[16]

17. 93-Chris Sweeney[23]

18. 28-Jeff Willingham[22]

19. 2-Josh Grimes[21]

20. 17-Alex Lyles[9]

21. 49-Mallie Shuster[14]

22. 1A-Lee Moore[4]

23. 44-Ronny Howard[13]

DNS: 7J-Gregg Jones