Thomas Wins Vince Osman Memorial at Kokomo Speedway

KOKOMO, IN (September 6, 2020) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the Vince Osman Memorial Season Championship Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Thomas took the lead from Ty Mihocko on lap seven and drove away for the victory. Jake Swanson unsuccessfully tried running down Thomas towards the end of the 25-lap feature but held on for the runner up position. Scotty Weir, Clinton Boyles, and Adam Byrkett rounded out the top five.
Vince Osman Memorial Championship Night
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday September 6, 2020
Feature:
1. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr.
2. 34az-Jake Swanson
3. 4p-Scotty Weir
4. 57-Clinton Boyles
5. 78-Adam Byrkett
6. 34-Sterling Cling
7. 24-Brian VanMeveren
8. 02-Brandon Long
9. 42-Brayden Clark
10. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
11. 34P-Parker Frederickson
12. 16-Jackson Slone
13. 5-Tye Mihocko
14. 57c-Cole Bodine
15. 77-Justin Lewis
16. 11-Aaron Davis
17. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
18. 47-Thomas Meseraull