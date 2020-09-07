Thomas Wins Vince Osman Memorial at Kokomo Speedway

KOKOMO, IN (September 6, 2020) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the Vince Osman Memorial Season Championship Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Thomas took the lead from Ty Mihocko on lap seven and drove away for the victory. Jake Swanson unsuccessfully tried running down Thomas towards the end of the 25-lap feature but held on for the runner up position. Scotty Weir, Clinton Boyles, and Adam Byrkett rounded out the top five.

Vince Osman Memorial Championship Night

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday September 6, 2020

Feature:

1. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2. 34az-Jake Swanson

3. 4p-Scotty Weir

4. 57-Clinton Boyles

5. 78-Adam Byrkett

6. 34-Sterling Cling

7. 24-Brian VanMeveren

8. 02-Brandon Long

9. 42-Brayden Clark

10. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

11. 34P-Parker Frederickson

12. 16-Jackson Slone

13. 5-Tye Mihocko

14. 57c-Cole Bodine

15. 77-Justin Lewis

16. 11-Aaron Davis

17. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

18. 47-Thomas Meseraull