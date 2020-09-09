Jacksonville and Spoon River on This Weekends Agenda

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (09/09/2020) Heading back to the state of Illinois this weekend, a couple of memorial races are on the schedule for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, as well as the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micros.

Friday, September 11 POWRi Midgets and Micro teams will travel to Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. The ¼ mile, high banked oval is located on the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Jacksonville will hold the Herb Barlow Memorial. Saturday, September 12 only the POWRi Midgets will travel down the road to the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval called Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL.

Going into the weekend with only a handful of races left on the 2020 schedule, Jake Neuman who is the current point leader, will go into this weekend only 500 points ahead of Zach Daum. Ace McCarthy only trails in the third position with 10 points behind second.

For the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint Series only attending Jacksonville Speedway Friday, September 11. Harley Hollan of Tulsa, OK. Sits in the points lead. Joe B Miller follows along in the second position only 110 points behind Hollan. This weekend’s race is going to be curtail with only a few races left on the 2020 race schedule.

Can't make it out to the track and don't want to miss any of the action on the racing program?

