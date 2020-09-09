United Rebel Sprint Series Back in Action This Friday and Saturday in Eastern Kansas

From Rick Salem

SALINA, Kansas (September 98, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are back in action this weekend after a brief break in racing. This Friday and Saturday, drivers will head to two eastern Kansas tracks to compete.

On Friday, September 11, United Rebel Sprint Series competitors head to Salina Speedway in Salina, Kansas for battle. The event will feature Fan Appreciation Night, where fans can get an All-AccessPass for $15. Fans will be able to spend time with their favorite drivers all night and also go back and forth to the stands. Drivers and crews pit passes are also $15. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8PM on Friday night. In attendance with the Sprint Cars will be Modifieds, AAA Rookie Mods, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, and Kansas Antique Racers (KAR).

On Saturday, September 12, drivers head south on Interstate 135 to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. Racing will begin at 7PM on Saturday night. General admission is $15 for adults, seniors and military $12, and children 10 and under are free. With the United Rebel Sprint Series will be Modifieds, Rookie Modifieds, and Stock Cars.

Both Friday and Saturday’s events will be streamed live on SpeedMax TV. Fans can also listen to live audio action through RacinBoys.

Zach Blurton leads the points battle over JD Johnson and Taylor Velasquez. Kyler Johnson and Jeremy Huish round out the top-five in the points chase, while Koby Walters, Ty Williams, Steven Richardson, Howard Van Dyke, and Shane Sundquist complete the top-ten.

Join the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series this Friday and Saturday for action-packed events.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).