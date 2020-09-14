Jake Kouba Bests the Field at Cedar Lake Speedway

Kris Peterson

The PIRTEK UMSS Traditional Sprints would see 21 cars come through the gate for Friday night racing at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI. Two action packed heat races and a feature were on tap for the evening.

Ryan Bowers and Jake Kouba would win the heat races landing them in the redraw for the feature but it would be an all Kouba front row to start the feature. The Koubas would lead the 21 car field to green, but it was the 16 car of Bowers providing the excitement as he splits the middle to go from 6th to 3rd. While Bowers is working on the 2K of Jimmy Kouba for 2nd the 6 of Jake Kouba would pull away for some breathing room. A caution would come out with 6 laps to go for the cloud of smoke coming from the 12X of Anderson bunching the field back up for a restart. Once again it would be the Koubas up front with Bowers, Kerzman and the 93 of Peterson restarting in the top 5. With just 2 laps to go Bowers would pull the slider to move into 2nd. Jake Kouba would get the checkers and head to Rock Auto Victory lane.

Results:

Heat 1 -Bowers, Schafer, Lewerer, DaRonco, Kerzman, Mueller, Cunningham, Hanson, Widdes, Reding, Stettner(DNF)

Heat 2 – Jake Kouba, Jimmy Kouba, Peterson, Brandt, Roach, Anderson, Stordahl, Buck, Vogel, Vadnais (DNF)

Feature – Jake Kouba, Bowers, Jimmy Kouba, Kerzman, Peterson, DaRonco, Brandt, Mueller, Lewerer, Rocah, Cunningham, Buck, Vadnais, Widdes, Vogel, Reding, Anderson (DNF), Stordahl(DNF), Stettner (DNF), Schafer (DNF), Hanson (DNF)