Wills not to be denied in AmeriFlex / OCRS victory at Monarch Motor Speedway

by John Rittenoure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (September 12, 2020) – There was no stopping Casey Wills from picking up his second AmeriFlex / OCRS feature victory of the season Saturday at Monarch Motor Speedway.

Robert Sellers tried his best to change that, but Wills was not to be denied.

After leading lap one, Wills gave up the lead in the 30-lap feature to Sellers and gave chase till the yellow flag waved on lap 8. On the restart Wills shot to the high side and took the lead away from Sellers. Wills maintained a one second lead until the yellow waved again three three laps remaining. Any hopes Sellers had for passing Wills on the restart quickly evaporated as Wills pulled away as the green waved and raced to a 2 second victory. Series points leader Zach Chappell ran third throughout the race unable to challenge Wills and Sellers. Terry Easu and Kinzer Edwards rounded out the top five.

AmeriFlex / OCRS Results

Monarch Motor Speedway

September 12, 2020

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature( 30 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 2. 22-Robert Sellers[2]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]; 4. 88-Terry Easum[3]; 5. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[8]; 6. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]; 7. 18-Dillon Laden[7]; 8. B52-Brayden Voigt[9]; 9. 88S-Cody Whitworth[5]; 10. 6X-Cameron Hagin[12]; 11. 6-Alison Slaton[11]; 12. 29B-Duane Baker[10]; 13. 62-James Shoun[15]; 14. 2L-Brandon Leland[17]; 15. 25-Mason Smith[14]; 16. 2W-Whit Gastineau[18]; 17. 9-Casey Buechler[13]; 18. 39-Kimberly Tyre[16]; 19. 43-Ricky McNamar[19]

Car & Fleet Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 2. 22-Robert Sellers[3]; 3. B52-Brayden Voigt[1]; 4. 6-Alison Slaton[4]; 5. 9-Casey Buechler[6]; 6. 2L-Brandon Leland[5]

M & W Aluminum Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 2. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[2]; 3. 88S-Cody Whitworth[4]; 4. 18-Dillon Laden[5]; 5. 25-Mason Smith[6]; 6. 39-Kimberly Tyre[7]; 7. 2W-Whit Gastineau[3]

Wesmar Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 3. 29B-Duane Baker[1]; 4. 6X-Cameron Hagin[4]; 5. 62-James Shoun[5]; 6. 43-Ricky McNamar[6]

Lap Leaders: Casey Wills 1, Robert Sellers 2-7, Casey Wills 8-30.

Margin of victory: 02.109 seconds.

Contingency Winners

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories winner: Casey Wills

Car & Fleet Heat 1: Terry Easum

M & W Aluminum Heat 2: Zach Chappell

WESMAR Heat 3: Casey Wills

AMSOIL High Point: Casey Wills

DFR Discount Tire Hard Charger: Kinzer Edwards +3

