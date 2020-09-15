AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge V up next

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 15, 2020) – The most anticapted event on the 2020 AmeriFlex / OCRS schedule is only days away. The AmeriFlex Challenge V is set for September 26 at Salina Highbanks Speedway.

Over $27,000 in prize money is expected to be paid with the feature winner earning $3,000. Qualifying for the feature will earn a driver $1,000 just to start.

Except for the added money it is just another points race for the AmeriFlex / OCRS and the format remains the same – drivers will draw for heat race starting positions with passing points determining feature starting positions.

Four drivers have visited the AmeriFlex Challenge winners circle. Sean McClelland won the first event in 2016. Mickey Walker won in 2017 followed by Mike Goodman in 2018 and Alex Sewell last year.

Now the question to be answered is who will win the fifth edition of the AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge.