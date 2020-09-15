Placerville Speedway returns to action this Saturday night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 15, 2020…Following an extended break the always exciting Placerville Speedway returns to life this Saturday September 19th with the first event in over one month taking place.

Four divisions will be on hand with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars making their return after nearly two months off, along with Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. With no additional sponsorship money coming in as of press time, teams will be competing for a 50% purse during the night.

So far it has been a season of parity for the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, with six winners in the six events contested. The Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks have also seen a long layoff, while the Dwarf Cars have competed on two occasions at the high-banked red-clay bullring this year.

The grandstands continue to be closed for spectators and all pit area guidelines remain in place. For a refresher of the pit area guidelines visit https://www.placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs

All the action from this Saturday night can be seen via www.floracing.com

The pit gate will open at noon, with the drivers meeting scheduled for 4:30pm and cars on track shortly after.

Those entering the pit area this weekend will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. The form is available at www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com8

