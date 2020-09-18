The All Stars are set for final PA visit of 2020 with starts at Williams Grove and Lincoln

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 17, 2020) – A mere six starts remain on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule, and two of those six will be contested in the Keystone State, extending an open wheel rivalry that has been in effect since the Series’ inception.

The traveling All Stars and Pennsylvania Posse will go head-to-head for the final time this season on Friday and Saturday, September 18-19, chasing a total winner’s share equaling $25,000. The weekend will ignite with the rescheduled Jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening, September 18, followed by the $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, September 19. Padding some extra punch to the weekend agenda, Williams Grove’s Jack Gunn Memorial will also act as Dirt Classic Qualifier, granting the winner an automatic bid into Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic showstopper.

Williams Grove and Lincoln are certainly synonymous with All Star competition, with each hosting America’s Series on one other occasion in 2020. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson secured top honors during the last All Star visit to Williams Grove Speedway, holding off Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and fellow national invader, Kerry Madsen, for the Hinnershitz payday.

A surprise upset in its own right, 2017 USAC National Midget Series champion, Spencer Bayston, was victorious during the last All Star invasion of Lincoln, keeping a pair of sprint car champions, Aaron Reutzel and Brian Montieth, in his rearview mirror.

The traveling All Stars and infamous Pennsylvania Posse last flexed their muscles during the three-day Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway on September 10-12. Although Cory Eliason, who is currently second in the All Star title chase, kicked-off the weekend with a Thursday night preliminary victory, it was Central Pennsylvania legend and Hall of Famer, Lance Dewease, who put the Posse up two to one at the weekend’s conclusion, winning Friday’s preliminary before capturing the $53,000 Tuscarora 50 finale on Saturday.

Two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, is currently on top of the Series title chase, now 50 points ahead of Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason entering their Central Pennsylvania doubleheader. Although Reutzel outweighs Eliason in the win column with seven victories to Eliason’s three, it’s consistency and the ability to finish races that has kept Rudeen Racing in the hunt for a first-ever Series title, earning 27 top-ten finishes in 38 feature starts. Technically, Reutzel owns nine victories in 2020 with his first two occurring in Florida where points were not accumulated.

Weekend Notes:

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, September 18

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:00 p.m.

www.williamsgrove.com

Lincoln Speedway

Saturday, September 19

Gates: 3:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:00 p.m.

www.lincolnspeedway.com

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of September 12, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 5344

2. Cory Eliason – 5294

3. Zeb Wise – 4904

4. Paul McMahan – 4770

5. Skylar Gee – 4646

6. Greg Wilson – 4486

7. Josh Baughman – 3858

8. Danny Dietrich – 3118

9. Kyle Larson – 3030

10. Brock Zearfoss – 3010

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)

SW: Muskingum Co. Speedway, Ohio (7/9/2020): Rico Abreu

SW: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (7/10/2020): Kyle Larson (6)

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/11/2020): Cale Conley

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/12/2020): Kyle Larson (7)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (7/17/2020): Kyle Larson (8)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/18/2020): Kyle Larson (9)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/19/2020): Kyle Larson (10)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/30/2020): Kyle Larson (11)

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/31/2020): Kyle Larson (12)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (8/1/2020): Kyle Larson (13)

Huset’s Speedway, S.D. (8/2/2020): Cory Eliason

Wilmot Raceway, Wis. (8/21/2020): Cory Eliason (2)

Plymouth Speedway, Ind. (8/22/2020): Aaron Reutzel (8)

Grandview Speedway, Pa. (8/27/2020): Danny Dietrich (2)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/28/2020): Canceled/Weather

Lincoln Speedway, Pa. (8/29/2020): Spencer Bayston

Bedford Speedway, Pa. (8/30/2020): Aaron Reutzel (9)

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (9/4/2020): Tim Shaffer

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/10/2020): Cory Eliason (3)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/11/2020): Lance Dewease

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/12/2020): Lance Dewease (2)

