Nienhiser and Standridge win at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 18, 2020) — Paul Nienhiser and Robbie Standridge won the 410 and 305 sprint car features respectively on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Nienhiser was able to hold of non-wing sprint car standout Thomas Meseraull and Logan Faucon for the winged 410 sprint car victory. Standridge won the 305 feature over Austin O’Dell and Paul Haley.
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Friday September 18, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser
2. 00-Thomas Meseraull
3. 52F-Logan Faucon
4. 42-Cory Bruns
5. 83-Bret Tripplett
6. 56-Jeff Asher
7. 77U-Chris Urish
8. 6R-Ryan Bunton
9. 3d-Mitchell Davis
10. 33-Andy Bishop
11. 99W-Korey Weyant
12. 22-Dustin Barks
13. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
14. 21X-Kameron Key
15. 17-Robbie Standridge
16. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
17. 3-Austin ODell
18. 12-Corbin Gurley
19. 57-George Crawford
20. 98-JC Bland
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. X-Robbie Standridge
2. 63-Austin O’Dell
3. 17-Pauly Haley
4. 4-Garrett Duff
5. 32-Jeff Tuxhorn
6. 78-Dugan Thye
7. B8-Ben Wagoner
8. 4t-Tyler Duff
9. 5-J C Bland
10. 51-Brent Burrows
11. 7x-Max Pozsgai
12. 27-Cody Werhle