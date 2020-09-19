Nienhiser and Standridge win at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 18, 2020) — Paul Nienhiser and Robbie Standridge won the 410 and 305 sprint car features respectively on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Nienhiser was able to hold of non-wing sprint car standout Thomas Meseraull and Logan Faucon for the winged 410 sprint car victory. Standridge won the 305 feature over Austin O’Dell and Paul Haley.

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday September 18, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser

2. 00-Thomas Meseraull

3. 52F-Logan Faucon

4. 42-Cory Bruns

5. 83-Bret Tripplett

6. 56-Jeff Asher

7. 77U-Chris Urish

8. 6R-Ryan Bunton

9. 3d-Mitchell Davis

10. 33-Andy Bishop

11. 99W-Korey Weyant

12. 22-Dustin Barks

13. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn

14. 21X-Kameron Key

15. 17-Robbie Standridge

16. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

17. 3-Austin ODell

18. 12-Corbin Gurley

19. 57-George Crawford

20. 98-JC Bland

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. X-Robbie Standridge

2. 63-Austin O’Dell

3. 17-Pauly Haley

4. 4-Garrett Duff

5. 32-Jeff Tuxhorn

6. 78-Dugan Thye

7. B8-Ben Wagoner

8. 4t-Tyler Duff

9. 5-J C Bland

10. 51-Brent Burrows

11. 7x-Max Pozsgai

12. 27-Cody Werhle