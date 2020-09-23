United Rebel Sprint Series Sets Sails for Two-Day Wakeeney Showdown on Saturday and Sunday

By Rick Salem

WAKEENEY, Kansas (September 22, 2020) – The United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing has set its sail on the two-day Wakeeney Showdown this Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27. The weekend’s events will take place atop the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval of Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kansas.

On Saturday, September 26 the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series drivers will be alongside the High Plains Late Model Series and Kansas Antique Racers. Saturday’s URSS feature winner will take home a $700 pay day. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7PM, and general admission is $20 for adults, kids ages 7-12 $5, and children 6 and under free.

On Sunday, September 27 the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series will again be alongside the High Plains Late Model Series. Sunday’s URSS feature winner will earn the lump-sum of $1,000. Racing is scheduled to begin at 6PM. General admission is $20 for adults, kids ages 7-12 $5, and children 6 and under free.

The weekend’s events at Wakeeney Speedway will be streamed live across the nation via SpeedMax TV. To find live pay-per-view access, please visit www.speedmax.tv.

The Wakeeney Showdown will conclude the IMCA points season and many non regular drivers are expected to attend vying for their last chance at an IMCA Championship. Currently with three races remaining, Zach Blurton sits atop the URSS point charts by 136 points over JD Johnson. Taylor Velasquez, Kyler Johnson, and Jeremy Huish round out the top-five in point standings leading into this weekends two day event. The remaining race at Salina Speedway in SalinaKS on October 9th will end the URSS points race.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).