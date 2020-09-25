Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Plymouth Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Gio Scelzi (#18) and Donny Schatz (#15) racing on Thursday at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Parker Price-Miller (#14) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane Devault (#27Z) and Scotty Thiel (#64). (Jim Denhamer photo) Donny Schatz in victory lane after winning the main event on Thursday with the World of Outlaws at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and James McFadden (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Daryn Pittman (#72). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (#18) and James McFadden racing for position on Thursday at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Skylar Gee (#99). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (#41S) and David Gravel (#41). (Jim Denhamer photo) Donny Schatz following his victory on Thursday with the World of Outlaws at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Christopher Bell (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Carson Macedo (#2) and David Gravel (#41). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Allen (#1A), Spencer Bayston (#83), and Daryn Pittman (#72) racing for position Thursday at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Skylar Gee (#99). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (#18) and Donny Schatz (#15) racing on Thursday at Plymouth Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Plymouth Schatz Wins First Night of the Boot Hill Showdown Gio Scelzi Dominates the B-Main at the Knoxville Nationals Photo Gallery: Wednesday at the 2019 Knoxville Nationals Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and POWRi at Pevely Photo GalleryPlymouth SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws