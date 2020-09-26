Windom Wins USAC Midget Feature at Kokomo

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Saturday September 26, 2020
Feature:
1. 89-Chris Windom
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
3. 25M-Tanner Thorson
4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh
5. 67-Buddy Kofoid
6. 19-Brady Bacon
7. 91L-Logan Seavey
8. 3G-Kyle Cummins
9. 23C-Chase Johnson
10. 5-Justin Grant
11. 9-Daison Pursley
12. 97-Brenham Crouch
13. 35-Tanner Carrick
14. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman
15. 71-Kaylee Bryson
16. 39BC-Cole Bodine
17. 15-Emerson Axsom
18. 55K-Karter Sarff
19. 25-Chase Randall
20. 82-Andrew Layser
21. 7x-Thomas Meseraull
22. 22. Hayden Reinbold