Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets to crown a champion at Anderson Speedway

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Saturday night, for the 12th consecutive year, the Day transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will crown its series driving champion at Anderson Speedway. The high banks of Anderson Speedway will host the final shoot-out of the season between Pendleton native Colin Grissom and 2020 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year Sam Hinds.

Grissom holds a scant 47.5-point advantage over Hinds heading into Saturday’s 30-lap feature event. On Saturday 9/26 Hinds swept the event at the Indianapolis Speedrome, setting fast time, winning his qualifying race, and leading all 50 laps of the feature race. His performance shaved 27 points from Grissom’s point lead.

Grissom finished second in his heat and the feature keeping Hinds’ damage to his point margin to a minimum.

Grissom holds serve over Hinds with three career Anderson Speedway wins to Hinds two. Hinds two victories came during the 2020 season on June 6 and September 17. Grissom’s scored his most recent Anderson win on June 13.

The spectator gates for the Herald Tribune Paint the Night Pink 5th Annual Tony Elliott Classic will open at 4:00 with qualifying at 5:30 and racing at 7:00. In addition to the 12th Annual Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Championship night, Saturday’s racing will feature a 125-lap feature race for Anderson’s non-wing Sprint Cars and Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel drives. Adult tickets are $15, kids 6-12 $5 and five and younger are free.