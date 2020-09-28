TWO CLASSICS, ONE SEASON: Oswego’s 64th Classic Weekend to Run May 27-29, 2021

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (September 27, 2020) – With the COVID-19 pandemic having wreaked havoc on the 2020 racing season, cancelling Oswego Speedway’s entire 70th Anniversary slate, anxious Supermodified fans and teams can now mark their calendars for May 2021, which will conclude with the 64th running of International Classic Weekend.

Although the 64th edition of the Classic was initially postponed until September 3-6 2021, track management has instead opted to give everyone the opportunity to be part of something never done before in Oswego Speedway’s history; two Classic Weekends, in one season.

“We are thrilled to announce plans to hold two Classics in the 2021 season,” said track owner John Torrese. “The great support we have received from the fans, race teams, and community through these unparalleled times has been overwhelming. It is very exciting to give everyone a really big thing to look forward to as we begin the countdown to May 2021.”

While private track rentals and shared sessions will be available throughout the entire month of May, Classic Weekend 64 will get underway on Thursday, May 27, 2021 with an official opening practice session held from 5 to 9pm.

On Friday, May 29, the first competitive racing of this historic weekend will take place, as the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series headlines with a full, action packed program under the lights for fendered racers.

Sticking with tradition, Friday will also serve as ‘Pole Day’ for Oswego’s hometrack divisions, with Classic time trials for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers all on the docket.

Finally, Classic Weekend 64 will conclude Saturday night, May 29, with the 64th International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the 3rd Classic 35 for J&S Paving 350 Supers. The 200 will be run under the lights, with the green flag waving at 7pm.

Prior to this special, once in a lifetime weekend, Oswego Speedway will open up early in the month of May, with an initial Open Practice on Saturday, May 1 from 1 to 5pm.

One week later, on Saturday, May 8, the 70th annual Season Opener takes center stage, which will see a regular event for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers. Full points will be awarded towards the 2021 track championship.

The Speedway will host a second weekly show, also included in the final 2021 point standings, a week later on Saturday, May 15. Each of the opening events will feature races of 50, 30, and 25-laps for the Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers, respectively.

Saturday, May 22, has been reserved as an off week to allow teams to prepare for the Classic, or could serve as a potential rain date should weather impact the May 8 or May 15 programs.

The 65th annual edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend will now run on schedule from September 3 to 6, 2021. Divisions and other details for the September edition of Classic, as well as the full 2021 Oswego Speedway schedule, will be announced at a later date.

A full copy of the May 2021 schedule, including a preview of the detailed outlook for Classic Weekend 64, is viewable at the bottom of this press release.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or camping for the 64th edition of Classic Weekend, will be able to do so in the near future. Fans are asked to check OswegoSpeedway.com, and track social media outlets, for more information over the next few weeks.

As always, those who have already renewed their tickets and camping for Classic Weekend 64, do not need to do anything. Your seat in the grandstands or spot in the campgrounds is already reserved.

Ticket holders and campers for Classic Weekend 64 will again have the opportunity to renew for Budweiser Classic Weekend 65. A mandatory renewal date will be posted next summer. Those who do not renew their tickets or camping by this date, will have seats and campsites released and made available for purchase by other patrons.

‘THE PLACE TO BE IN MAY 2021’ – OSWEGO SPEEDWAY’S 70TH SEASON KICKOFF SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, May 1 – Open Practice (1 to 5pm)

Saturday, May 8 – 70th Season Kickoff (Novelis Supermodified 50, Pathfinder Bank SBS 30, J&S Paving 350 Super 25)

Saturday, May 15 – Weekly Program (Novelis Supermodified 50, Pathfinder Bank SBS 30, J&S Paving 350 Super 25)

Saturday, May 22 – OFF / Rain Date for May 8 or 15

*Track will be open the entire month of May for rentals. $200 per car (6 car minimum), or $1,500 for a private, four hour session.*

CLASSIC WEEKEND 64:

Thursday, May 27 – OPEN PRACTICE (5 to 9pm)

Friday, May 28 – POLE DAY plus SUNOCO NEW YORK SUPER STOCK SERIES

Warmups 2 rounds each division

J&S Paving 350 Supermodified time trials

Pathfinder Bank SBS time trials

Novelis Supermodified time trials

DONE by 5pm

Full program for Sunoco New York Super Stock Series – plus potential second division.

Saturday, May 29 – CLASSIC SATURDAY

Consolation Events

3rd annual J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Classic 35

29th annual Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic 75

64th annual Novelis Supermodified International Classic 200