Kyle Larson Pens Essay

(October 5, 2020) — Kyle Larson released an essay through his website http://www.kylelarsonracing.com/ following Larson using a racial slur during an iRacing event on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Since then Larson lost his NASCAR Cup Series ride along with multiple sponsors and endorsements.

In the 1,793 word piece Larson goes into detail of things he has done over the summer to gain a better understanding of the African American community. Larson also expressed he would like to race in NASCAR again. Larson has been linked to NASCAR rides during the series “silly season”, but no formal announcement has been made of Larson’s future as of Monday morning.

Following the incident Larson returned to his roots in short track open wheel racing amassing 38 victories over the calendar year along with one late model victory in only his second career late model start. Most recently Larson finished second to Donny Schatz in the $75,000 to win National Open at Williams Grove Speedway.