Allstar Performance Event List: October 9-11, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 25-27, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday October 9, 2020
Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic
I-77 Speedway – Ripley, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 410 Sprnt Cars – Tribute to Morrie Williams
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown
Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial
Saturday October 10, 2020
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ellenbrook Speedway – Bullsbrook, WA – USA – Limited Sprints
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC – Morrie Williams Legend Tribute
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Cotton Classic
Meridan Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Path Valley Nationals
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Adobe Cup II
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – National Racing Alliance
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Top 24 in Port Royal Points
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown
Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park – Northumberland, NH – USA – 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England
Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Sprint Car Stampede
Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car Stampede
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – World Series of Short Track Racing
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – Preliminaries
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Harvest Cup
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Harvest Cup
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Wigned 410 Sprint Cars – Ohio Dirt Blowout
Sunday October 11, 2020
Rock Island County Fairgrounds – East Molines, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – World Series of Short Track Racing
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – World Series of Short Track Racing