AmeriFlex / OCRS title on the line Friday at Caney Valley Speedway

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 12, 2020) – Zach Chappell is looking to wrap up a third AmeriFlex / OCRS season championship, but he will have to watch his back when the 2020 season comes to an end Friday at Caney Valley Speedway.

Terry Easum, who led the points chase the first half of the season, trails Chappell by only 36 points and third place Joe Bob Lee is 64 points back. Easum and Lee each have a shot of winning their first title if they can keep Chappell in their rear view mirrors.

Chappell and Easum have one win each on the season while Lee is still looking for his first victory.

In three previous stops at the Kerry Gorby owned quarter-mile Alex Sewell has won the last two visits and Kinzer Edwards won there in June.

Friday Schedule

Friday, October 16, Caney Valley Speedway

Pit gates open at: 4 p.m.

Driver sign-in opens at 6.

Drivers meeting at 6:45.

Hot laps at 7:15.

Racing starts at 7:45

