Seavey Wins at Port City

From POWRi

TULSA, OK (October 15, 2020) – Sutter, CA. native Logan Seavey starts off a three-day race weekend with a win at Port City Speedway. With an exciting mid-race rally to take the cake on the Sooner State 55, going top shelf around the 1/8-mile clay oval and trading slide jobs while rocketing to the lead on lap 18 to capture his second POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League win of the year.

Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. started on the pole of the 55-lap main event, Seavey to his outside on row number one. Teammate to McIntosh, Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, CA. lined up behind him in the second row with the 28 of Ace McCarthy to his outside. McIntosh took to the bottom on the drop of the green flag while Seavey took to the top. After a batch of cautions, the field set in.

While McIntosh and Seavey were focused on each other, a new challenger came to life on the hunt as Ace McCarthy of Tahlequah, OK. rolled the low line and put his Dave Mac Motorsports No. 28 in contention for the lead.

A lap nine caution restacked the field and bunched them back up, but Seavey struggled with passing McIntosh and McCarthy sneaks by for the second spot. The intense fight for the position soon turned around as Seavey took the lead. The third-place runner, Christopher Bell brought out the yellow for a broken front end.

Going back green, Seavey lead, and McIntosh follows, Kofoid in third place. McCarthy and Jake Neuman round out your top five. Seavey still electing to take the top side and finding the sweet spot and built his momentum up before McIntosh threw every slide job in the books at him, but logan pulled away and flew around the top on lap 34.

Seavey caught the tail of the field and second place McCarthy and Neuman gained ground on the leader. Seavey finessed the lapped traffic and won the race to the drop of the checkered flag. Second place runner McCarthy got crossed up between a tractor tire and Nauman and lost his second-place position. Jake Neuman finished second and McIntosh brought it home third.

“It’s tough, sometimes it looks easy, but you are holding your breath the whole time and the straightaways are narrow, so you don’t know if they’re going to hold their line or run you into the fence. Everybody did a good job tonight but cannon just got into a bad time in the lead.” Commented Logan Seavey

After a misfortune in the past with being light at the scales, Seavey earned a well-deserved and hard-fought win to bring the 2020 season to an end.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League will resume tomorrow, October 16&17 at I-44 Riverside Speedway

POWRi National Midget League

Port City Speedway

Tulsa, Okkahona

Thursday October 15, 2020

Auto Meter Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

2. 28-Ace McCarthy[5]

3. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

4. 00-Blake Edwards[9]

5. 16-Matt Sherrell[4]

6. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

7. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

8. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]

9. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]

KSE Racing Products Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[2]

2. 14E-Hank Davis[1]

3. 97K-Jesse Love[4]

4. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

5. 84M-Kade Morton[5]

6. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]

7. 27-Austin Wood[7]

8. 17-Ethan Mitchell[6]

9. 21K-Emilio Hoover[3]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 49-Joe B Miller[1]

3. 15-Emerson Axsom[3]

4. 89X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[8]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[7]

6. 22-Curtis Jones[5]

7. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]

DNS: 70-Cade Cowles

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 84X-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]

3. 67-Michael Kofoid[8]

4. 32T-Trey Marcham[6]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[5]

6. 55-Jonathan Beason[4]

7. 05-Kyle Wilson[3]

8. 21-Trey Gropp[7]

Max Papis Innovations Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 55K-Karter Sarff[1]

2. 19A-Logan Seavey[6]

3. 26-Tristin Thomas[3]

4. 20H-Noah Harris[5]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

6. 57D-Aiden Purdue[4]

7. 07-Jimmy Glenn[2]

8. 25-Taylor Reiner[8]

MVT B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]

2. 20G-Noah Gass[5]

3. 26-Tristin Thomas[2]

4. 57D-Aiden Purdue[7]

5. 44S-Andrew Felker[8]

6. 7M-Chance Morton[3]

7. 21K-Emilio Hoover[13]

8. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]

9. 07-Jimmy Glenn[11]

10. 25-Taylor Reiner[10]

11. 17-Ethan Mitchell[12]

12. 05-Kyle Wilson[9]

13. 22-Curtis Jones[6]

MVT B-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 16-Matt Sherrell[5]

3. 21-Trey Gropp[11]

4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[10]

5. 20H-Noah Harris[2]

6. 27-Austin Wood[7]

7. 55-Jonathan Beason[6]

8. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[9]

10. 97-Brenham Crouch[8]

11. 70-Cade Cowles[13]

12. 84M-Kade Morton[4]

DNS: 7D-Michelle Decker

Lucas Oil A-Main (55 Laps)

1. 19A-Logan Seavey[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[6]

5. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman[11]

6. 84X-Christopher Bell[9]

7. 16-Matt Sherrell[20]

8. 49-Joe B Miller[15]

9. 89X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[12]

10. 55K-Karter Sarff[10]

11. 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

12. 44S-Andrew Felker[24]

13. 21-Trey Gropp[22]

14. 20G-Noah Gass[19]

15. 32T-Trey Marcham[17]

16. 97K-Jesse Love[16]

17. 14E-Hank Davis[14]

18. 28-Ace McCarthy[4]

19. 15-Emerson Axsom[18]

20. 71-Kaylee Bryson[23]

21. 7U-Kyle Jones[13]

22. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

23. 00-Blake Edwards[7]

24. 55-Jonathan Beason[25]

25. 26-Tristin Thomas[21]

Outlaw Micros

Engler Machine Tool A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 8-Chris Andrews[4]

2. 12-Frank Galusha[5]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]

4. 1V-Johnny Boland[11]

5. 20S-Steven Curbow[1]

6. 10-Brock Berreth[8]

7. 51W-Matt Ward[3]

8. 25J-Delaney Jost[13]

9. 14H-Harley Hollan[16]

10. 14K-Noah Key[15]

11. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[10]

12. 49-Joel Smith[20]

13. 1-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

14. 92-Austin Lambert[24]

15. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[14]

16. 22M-Rees Moran[12]

17. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[22]

18. 97-Scotty Milan[18]

19. 21-Ty Hulsey[21]

20. 6-Christopher Townsend[19]

21. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]

22. 122-Lane Warner[17]

23. 44T-Trevin Littleton[23]

24. 1H-Connor Lee[9]

Max Papis Innovations B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 122-Lane Warner[1]

2. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

3. 6-Christopher Townsend[15]

4. 49-Joel Smith[13]

5. 21-Ty Hulsey[2]

6. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[17]

7. 36T-Harlan Hulsey[9]

8. 17-Blake Mahoney[3]

9. 92-Austin Lambert[16]

10. 4-Danny James[10]

11. 8L-Laramie Freeny[14]

12. 1X-Jeffrey Newell[6]

13. 71E-Caden Englehart[4]

14. 44T-Trevin Littleton[7]

15. 14-Mariah Ede[5]

16. 8R-Ryker Pace[12]

17. 22-Curtis Jones[11]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[2]

3. 12-Frank Galusha[6]

4. 14K-Noah Key[3]

5. 71E-Caden Englehart[4]

6. 44T-Trevin Littleton[5]

7. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

8. 4-Danny James[9]

9. 8L-Laramie Freeny[7]

Lightning Wings Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Brock Berreth[1]

2. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]

3. 25J-Delaney Jost[4]

4. 14H-Harley Hollan[3]

5. 122-Lane Warner[5]

6. 14-Mariah Ede[7]

DNS: 92-Austin Lambert

DNS: 11B-Kaylee Bryson

Driven Midwest Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]

4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[4]

5. 21-Ty Hulsey[5]

6. 1X-Jeffrey Newell[6]

7. 8R-Ryker Pace[3]

8. 49-Joel Smith[7]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 51W-Matt Ward[3]

2. 20S-Steven Curbow[7]

3. 1-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

4. 1H-Connor Lee[8]

5. 17-Blake Mahoney[5]

6. 36T-Harlan Hulsey[2]

7. 22-Curtis Jones[4]

8. 6-Christopher Townsend[1]

