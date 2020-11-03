Stockton Dirt Track closes out season with diverse double header this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – November 3, 2020…For the first time since February the Stockton Dirt Track will come alive as it presents two big days of racing this Saturday and Sunday during “Tribute to Gary Patterson” weekend at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. A test and tune will also occur on Friday November 6th from 3pm-6pm and is open to all divisions.

The lynchpin of the weekend is the 37th annual Tribute Gary Patterson on Saturday, featuring the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Winged 360 Sprint Cars. The KWS-NARC portion of the evening will hand out $3,000-to-win/ $500-to-start the main event, while the Winged 360s will dish out $2,000-to-win/$200-to-start the feature.

On Sunday afternoon Dirt Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), Sport Mods ($500-to-win), Bombers ($150-to-win), the Tri-State Pro Stocks and Four Bangers ($125-to-win) will tackle the track. Both nights will be available live on FloRacing for those that can’t make it.

The pit meeting is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday with cars hitting the speedway shortly after. Please note the earlier start times.

A Cold Pit Pass can be purchased behind the GRANDSTANDS the day of each race, which gives access to the hot pit for two hours, after that Cold Pass holders must exit towards the GRANDSTANDS as racing starts. Everyone is reminded to please practice physical distancing and wear a mask if you are unable to keep six feet between groups. Cold passes go on sale at 3pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Please be aware a COVID-19 wavier is required for EACH day. Save time by printing and filling it out ahead of time https://stockton99.com/Covid_Waiver_S99_revised.pdf

An autograph session featuring drivers from the days gone by, plus some current ones will be held prior to Saturday’s action. Jimmy Boyd, Jimmy Sills, LeRoy Van Conett, Peter Murphy, Richard Forsberg, Andy Forsberg, Kevin Pylant, Greg Decaires, Brent Kaeding and Howard Kaeding will all be in front of winners circle from 3:30pm until about 4:30pm to greet everybody. The famed Walter T Ross No. 56 will also be on display during the evening.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the eighth season in a row that we have paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Every time, price and bit of info you need to know for the weekend is located at www.stocktondirttrack.com on the right hand side of the homepage.

Weekend schedule:

Friday November 6: Test and Tune open to all divisions

Saturday November 7: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars and Winged 360 Sprint Cars (37th Tribute to Gary Patterson)

Sunday November 8: Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Bombers, Tri-State Pro Stocks and Four Bangers

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.