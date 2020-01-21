2021 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar.  The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events.  We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

2020 Races Completed | 2019 Open Wheel Calendar

Updated 1/21/2020 at 12:45 p.m. EST
DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
1/11/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/12/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/13/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/15/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/16/2021Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
8/11/2021Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/12/2021Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/13/2021Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/14/2021Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals