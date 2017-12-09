Sprint Car Challenge Tour Features 12 Events for 2018

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (December 7, 2017) — Fresh off a successful opening season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards is pleased to announce its 2018 schedule of events, which showcases 12 dates at six different tracks throughout California and Northern Nevada.

The second year Winged 360 Sprint Car tour is happy to welcome back Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards and Hoosier Racing Tires as major sponsors for the upcoming season. With great cooperation from promoters there will also be no conflicts between SCCT and the King of the West-NARC Sprint Cars, allowing teams to compete for both titles. In addition to that there will be a trio of shows held in conjunction with KWS-NARC, bringing the best of the best in the Golden State to the same track on the same night.

The season will kick-off with the first of two appearances at the always exciting red clay bullring of Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 30. The tour also returns to Placerville on Saturday June 30 for a special Salute to the Fans, in what will be a giant spectacle featuring a combo show with the King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Car Series. It marks the first ever combined event for both organizations at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds facility and is certainly a can’t miss night on the schedule.

The first of three season visits to the centrally located Stockton Dirt Track will take place on Saturday April 14 with the third annual Jimmy Sills Classic. Return trips to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds venue will occur on Saturday July 7 with the third Salute to LeRoy Van Conett and the 35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson on Saturday November 3, which once again features championship night for both SCCT and King of the West-NARC.

The always hooked up and tacky Petaluma Speedway will play host to a pair of Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards events in 2018. The first takes place on Saturday April 28 and the second will be a special Sunday show on July 1. Both races last season at the Sonoma-Marin County Fairgrounds 3/8 mile clay oval were barnburners and much of the same is expected this year.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will make the trip down to the Central Valley on four occasions this year, with two events each at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway and the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. The first of those occurs on Friday May 18 with SCCT kicking off the fifth annual Peter Murphy Classic weekend. A return visit to the famed Thunderbowl will then take place on Saturday August 25.

The first ever tour event at the newly reconfigured Keller Auto Speedway located on the Kings County Fairgrounds will happen on Saturday June 16. The second will be on Saturday October 13 in conjunction with the King of the West-NARC Sprint Cars during the 33rd annual Cotton Classic. The event is one of the longest running in Central, CA and opens a huge two weeks of racing with the annual Trophy Cup taking place the following weekend.

After a record sprint car crowd last season, the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will return to the Fernley 95A Speedway on Saturday May 12. The facility is located just 35-miles from Reno, Nevada and is a fun weekend getaway for everyone from California.

“I definitely believe the schedule worked out well for all the teams and especially the fans in California,” commented Scott Russell of Russell Motorsports Inc. “To have no conflicts with the King of the West-NARC Series is going to be huge and to feature three combined shows with them is great for all involved. We had a solid first season and look forward to an even better year in 2018. We are excited to have a good mix of events in both Nor-Cal and the Central Valley.”

The 2017 awards banquet is also fast approaching on Saturday January 6 at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Cocktail hour with a no host bar will be held at 6pm, with dinner at 7pm and awards ceremony to follow. Tickets to the banquet cost $40 per person and can be reserved by calling 530-344-7592. Dinner will consist of a delicious prime rib buffet. A block of hotel rooms is currently available for banquet guests at $149 a night. Contact 800-822-WINN and use the booking id 1269 to receive the rate.

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards 2018 Schedule

Saturday March 31: Placerville Speedway

Saturday April 14: Stockton Dirt Track (Third annual Jimmy Sills Classic)

Saturday April 28: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 12: Fernley 95A Speedway

Friday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Fifth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday June 16: Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA

Saturday June 30: Placerville Speedway (Salute to the Fans with King of the West-NARC)

Sunday July 1: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 7: Stockton Dirt Track (Third annual Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday August 25: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway

Saturday October 13: Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA (33rd annual Cotton Classic with King of the West-NARC)

Saturday November 3: Stockton Dirt Track (35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson with King of the West-NARC)