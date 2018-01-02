USCS/URC North vs South Shootout Scheduled for April and September

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA Ga. (January 1, 2018) – The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters (www.uscsracing.com) and the New Jersey based Capital Renegade United Racing Club (www.urcsprintcarseries.com) winged sprint car series are set to renew a rivalry that started with two races in the last decade in South Carolina. The two series that are among the oldest and most respected 360 cubic inch sprint car series in North America will contest four nights of co-sanctioned winged sprint car action during the 2018 version of the USCS vs. URC North vs. South Shootout at three tracks in the Carolinas this coming Spring and Fall. The Rounds One and Two of the four race mini-series of events are scheduled on Friday, April 6th at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, North Carolina and on Saturday, April 7th at Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina for Round Two. The two tracks are less than an hour apart. The second pair of events are scheduled with Round Three returning to Carolina Speedway on Friday, September 21st and on the following night (Saturday, September 22nd) at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Those two tracks are also less than an hour apart as well. The four events will be Championship points events for both series run under an agreed upon set of rules that will make it easy for both series teams to support. Full details will be forthcoming in the next several weeks.

The two racing series squared off for the first time in the last decade at two now defunct South Carolina Speedways as a pre-cursor of the current revival of the rivalry. Then, again during October of 2014 at Carolina and Cherokee Speedways both series took part in the first USCS vs. URC North vs. South challenge that saw an equal number of drivers from each series come out to compete with 32 cars at Carolina Speedway on the first night. The event created a huge amount of excitement for the teams and fans that carried over to the next night at Cherokee Speedway when 26 teams made it through to the first night to race again. The two events were deemed a huge success by all involved, including the race fans. Both events were won by 2010 USCS Southern Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year, Eric Riggins, Jr. from Charlotte, North Carolina.

USCS Founder and President Pete Walton said, “I was really excited when URC Vice President Curt Michael called me and offered to renew the rivalry in the manner we have set up for the 2018 season. This is quite an opportunity for the fans to see many of the best winged 360 sprint car drivers in the Nation and especially East of the Mississippi River, on one weekend at tracks less than an hour apart (both times) compete with and against one another four times in one season in one season. We both (series) have some of the best drivers in North America competing with our series on a regular basis and it will be great to be a part of this” concluded Walton.

The United Sprint Car Series, founded by Pete Walton in 1997, is the oldest racing sanctioning body operating primarily in the Southeastern United States under the same ownership since its inception. The 2018 season will be the 22nd for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters. The Capital Renegade United Racing Club is ready to kick off its 71st season under the URC banner making it the oldest racing sanctioning body in the Nation.

For USCS information, please visit the USCS website at www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS presented by K&N Filters at 770-865-6097. For Capital Renegade United Racing Club info please visit www.urcsprintcarseries.com .