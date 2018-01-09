Jersey Rush Returns July 25th

From Bob Miller

NEW EGYPT, NJ (January 9, 2018) – The ultimate Tripleheader will invade the New Egypt Speedway on Tuesday night, July 24 when the “Jersey Rush VIII,” presented by Pioneer Pole Building. Jersey Rush VIII will showcase the 410 Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman. This will mark the only appearance by the 410 sprints to New Egypt Speedway in 2018. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

This event is a co-promotion between the Sammons Family and Bob Miller. The promotional team is thrilled to have Bob Greene and Pioneer Pole Buildings back in 2018 as the event sponsor.

When the gates swing open at 5 PM race fans are invited to the pit area for a one-hour pre-race Meet & Greet. Fans may enter the pit area through the gate behind the grandstands in turn four. This is a great opportunity for the spectators to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the race cars before the drop of the green flag at 7:30 PM.

Expected 410 Sprint entries include three-time Jersey Rush winner JJ Grasso along with two-time winner Greg Hodnett and 2014 Jersey Rush winner “The Kunkletown Kid” Ryan Smith. Likely entries are Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Kyle Reinhardt and Davey Sammons just to name a few.

In the modified field, Billy Pauch Jr. looks to defend his Jersey Rush title and expects heavy competition from Ryan Godown, Billy Pauch, Rick Laubach, PJ Oliver, Willie Osmun, Duane Howard, Jimmy Horton, David Van Horn and Dominic Buffalino.

For the first time in the seven-year history of the Jersey Rush, the Sportsman will be part of the event. More details to come on the format for the Sportsman.

The 410 Sprint Cars will race for a $5,000 winner’s share, with $1,000 going to the tenth place finisher and $400 to every car that starts the A-main. The area’s fastest Sprint Car drivers will compete in 10 lap heat races – set from time trials, and a 12 lap B-Main before the 30 lap main event.

The Modifieds will compete for a $3,000 top prize with $1,000 going to the fifth-place finisher. Modified drivers will draw for heat race groups and take part in timed warm-ups with an invert of four heading into the qualifying heats. Six cars will qualify with the top-four finishers locked into the redraw. There is no entry fee but drivers are encouraged to pre-register by calling 443-513-4456.

Adult Admission for Jersey Rush VII is $30, Children (6-11): $10 and Children 5 and under are FREE! Pit admission is $35 with no license required.

Pit Gates open at 3:30 PM, Grandstands open at 5:00 PM, the Driver’s Meeting will be at 6:15 PM, Warm-Ups at 7:00 PM and racing at 7:30 PM.