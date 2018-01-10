T.J.’s Notebook: Three Takeaways from Tuesday in Tulsa

One noticeable thing all night from Larson was he didn’t seem to be pressing as much. Larson was much more calculated with his actions and it paid off with his first preliminary feature win since 2015 at the Chili Bowl. If Larson can carry that poise into Saturday’s finale the rest of the field could be in trouble.

While a lot of the attention will go to Larson, Brad Sweet, and Tyler Courtney the drives finishing fourth through sixth may have been the most interesting stories from the opening night of the Chili Bowl Nationals.