Brent Marks Debuts New Look for Sophomore Season with the World of Outlaws

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (January 15, 2018) – The “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks will kick-off his 2018 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series campaign in style, debuting a white ride featuring all major partners, most of which returning to Brent Marks Racing from years prior.

Headquartered in Ephrata, Buckwalter Trucking is the most recent partner to join Brent Marks and his Myerstown-based operation. Buckwalter Trucking will join other major contributors including M&M Painting & Construction, BAPS Auto Paint & Supply, A. Murray Family Investments, LLC., Eagle Hotel, Russell Heller Builders, and Memtec Services.

“We have an overwhelming level of support for 2018. I can’t express enough how grateful I am to have the partners that I do. I’m proud of what my team has been able to accomplish. The only thing left to do is get this car to victory lane. I’m confident in saying we are one of the hardest working teams on the road. That hard work is going to pay off this year,” Marks said, who earned 23 top-ten finishes during World of Outlaws competition in 2017.

The “Myerstown Missile” will launch his sophomore season with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Florida. Headlining three days of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals, the Greatest Show On Dirt will take over the Volusia County half-mile on Friday through Sunday, February 9-11.

Marks earned his first World of Outlaws top-ten finish as a full-time traveler during his Volusia Speedway Park visit in 2017, finishing eighth during the first of two features on Sunday, February 19.

Fans can keep up with Brent Marks during his entire campaign right here at www.fullyinjected.com. Be sure to also visit the official online home of Brent Marks Racing at www.brentmarksracing.com.

Brent Marks and ‘BMR’ would like to thank all of their marketing partners including – Primary Sponsors: M&M Painting & Construction, BAPS Auto Paint & Supply, A. Murray Family Investments, LLC., Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, Russell Heller Builders, Memtec Services. Associate Sponsors: Wolfrun Landscapes, Buckwalter Trucking, Cajun Kennels, Road Runner Race Fuels. Product Sponsors: FK Shocks, HP Engines, Kistler Engines, Bruce’s Speed Shop, Maxim Chassis, Wings Unlimited, DMI, Walker Performance Filtration, High Performance Lubricants, Driven Racing Oil, K1 Race Gear, Bell Helmets, CR Graphics, RRi, Fully Injected Motorsports, Stevie Smith Titanium, Wilwood Brakes, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

2016 Highlights: Earned back-to-back victories at Port Royal Speedway and Path Valley Speedway Park on Saturday/Sunday, August 27-28. Earned Hard Charger award with Arctic Cat All Stars at Atomic Speedway on October 22.

2017 Highlights: Qualified for first World of Outlaws main event as a full-time traveler during DIRTcar Nationals on Friday, February 17. Finished eighth during World of Outlaws A-main at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) on Sunday afternoon, February 19. Finished ninth with WoO in Stockton, California, on Saturday, March 25. Earned pair of World of Outlaws top-ten finishes at Devil’s Bowl (TX) Speedway on Friday/Saturday, April 14-15. Earned unsanctioned Port Royal win on Saturday, April 22. Finished sixth against WoO at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana. Finished tenth at 81 Speedway near Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, May 6. KSE Hard Charger Award winner at Eldora Speedway on Saturday, May 13, by charging 20th to 12th. Finished 10th at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 19, during Morgan Cup preliminary main event. Tenth during New Egypt (NJ) Speedway appearance on Wednesday, May 24. Finished 11th at Knoxville (IA) Raceway on Friday, June 9. Finished eighth at River Cities (ND) Speedway on Friday, June 16. Drove from 15th to eighth at West Liberty Raceway in Iowa on Friday, June 23; KSE Hard Charger Award. Finished 10th at Dakota State Fair (SD) Speedway on Saturday, July 1. Finished sixth during Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park on July 11. Earned pair of KSE Hard Charger awards at Eldora Speedway during Kings Royal weekend (July 13,14). Finished 23rd during $50,000-to-win Kings Royal A-Main on July 15. Finished fourth after starting 15th at Hartford (MI) Speedway on Friday, July 28. Finished tenth at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, July 29. Qualified for the 2017 Knoxville Nationals B-main. Scored 15th top-ten finish of the season Sunday, August 20, at the Nodak (ND) Speedway. KSE Hard Charger at the Black Hills Speedway (SD) on August 25. Moved forward from 23rd to finish eighth at Calistoga (CA) Speedway on Friday, September 15. Charged from 22nd to finish eighth at Eldora Speedway during Four Crown Nationals weekend (September 22). Finished sixth at Fulton (NY) Speedway on Saturday, October 7; Marks’ 20th top-ten finish of the season. Captured 21st top-ten finish (8th place) at Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, on Monday, October 16. Earned top-ten finish (eighth) at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma, on October 21. Ended season tenth in the final World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series standings. Finished ninth after starting 14th during World of Outlaws finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

2015 Wins: 3

2016 Wins: 4 (Port Royal Speedway x2, Trail-Way Speedway, Path Valley Speedway Park)

2017: Wins: 1 (Port Royal Speedway, non-sanctioned)

WoO Top-10s: 23

WoO Top-5s: 1