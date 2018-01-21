Three Takeaways from the 2018 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Finale

In an emotional moment McCullagh was joined by his father on the podium talking about how they used to dream of sprint car racing sitting in turn two at Premier Speedway during the classic and never dreamed they could do it. Years later with second hand cars and motors they won the biggest race in Australia.

Speaking of the winning engine, it was built by 2017 Classic winner James McFadden.

In addition to the other accolades McCullagh also picked up hard charger for advancing nine positions in Sunday’s feature.

Hopefully McCullagh’s victory sets the tone for 2018 and we see more great stories out of the sport’s major events.