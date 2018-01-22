CRSA Sprint Tour Drivers Honored at NYSSCA

From Ed Kochersberger

ALBANY, N.Y. (January 21, 2018) — The 2017 Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Tour season has been over for three months. Even with this season in transition, some of its competitors and even a car owner took home awards at the annual New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Banquet. The CRSA Sprint Tour is the only sprint car organization aligned with the legendary New York stock car racing organization. Here are the honorees that took home awards on an unseasonably warm Saturday evening in Albany:

NYSSCA Award of Excellence: Warren Alexson

“He brought the band back together again.”

Warren has spent many years committed to supporting sprint car racing in the Northeast. Whether it was racing the 360 tours, CRSA Tour, or even the national sprint car touring series that would visit our local tracks, you would very often see the 3A Warren’s Auto Body car in the middle of the fight. Warren and Jeff Trombley’s long-time relationship was re-inspired with a 2017 CRSA Championship run. This would be one of the biggest highlights of the CRSA Sprint Tour portion of the awards evening.

Driver of the Year Award: Jeff Trombley

The driver of the iconic yellow Warren’s Auto Body 3A, from Altamont New York, has been a household name for many years in the modified racing community. He has years of experience and great success to his credit with Dirt Modifieds. He has championships to his credits and many wins to show. Jeff accomplished another feat in his tremendous career by taking home the NYSSCA Driver of the Year Award for the 2017 CRSA Sprint Tour. Jeff had an A-main feature win at the challenging surface of Utica Rome Speedway. He also had a barrage of consistency on his competition to help propel him to the 2017 CRSA Sprint Tour Championship. This was Jeff’s first title in an open-wheeled race car.

Oustanding Performance Award: Sydney Prince

It was an outstanding sophomore season for Ms. Prince. This young lady from Killingsworth Connecticut brought her H & R Coal, Richie’s Auto Service Racesaver 305 ride to a fourth-place points finish in 2017. Sydney and her family have been loyal and faithful supporters of the CRSA Sprint Tour. Her podiums finish at two totally different speedways, Thunder Mountain and Orange County Fair Speedway, were a big season highlight in 2017. She will be back in 2018 for another run at the season championship.

Rookie of the Year: Jerry Sehn

The cagy veteran from Deansboro New York came into 2017 with his first run at CRSA Sprint Tour competition. His hard work and dedication paid off immensely. He brought his 410 Checker Flag Maple Syrup ride to nearly every event on the schedule in 2017. Along with tending to his son’s quarter midget racing career, he was able to finish every A-main event he entered. Jerry Sehn was not only a stout rookie contender, he also proved to be one of the work horses of the pit area at every race.

The 2018 Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Tour is still a few months away from their initial green flag on the season. But there are various race car shows that the series will be participating in before the season begins. More information will be released by Mike Emhof Motorsports and the team as the pre-season progresses. Fans and teams can find out more on the series by heading to crsasprints.com, @CRSAsprints on Twitter, and searching for crsa sprint cars on Facebook.