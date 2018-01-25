Nor-Cal Posse Shootout added to Sprint Car Challenge Tour Schedule

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (January 25, 2018) — With the season-opener a couple months away the finishing touches have been placed on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards schedule, with the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout at Placerville Speedway rounding out the slate.

The two-night event on Friday and Saturday September 21 and 22 brings the overall number of races up to 13 for the second-year Winged 360 tour. The inaugural running of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout last season received rave reviews and saw Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason sweep both nights, taking home over $11,000 for the weekend. With dates juggling around to avoid conflicts in late-Summer, the August 25 event originally scheduled for Thunderbowl Raceway has been dropped.

“We’re happy to add the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule this season,” said Placerville Speedway promoter and SCCT President Scott Russell. “Our goal is for this show to potentially grow into one of the marquee events on the West Coast and one that every fan and team needs to have on their calendar. We saw some great racing last year at the shootout and now hope to bring some more cars into the mix this time around. It will definitely be a weekend you’ll want to attend.”

Managing company of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, Russell Motorsports Inc. enters its third season of operation in 2018. At the recent Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, RMI was named as “Winged 360 Sprint Car Promoter of the Year” by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Being named as Winged 360 Sprint Car Promoter of the Year was pretty amazing for Kami and myself, our family and our whole staff,” Russell commented. “We are coming off a really good season, but one thing we’re always striving for is to improve in every aspect of our organization. We’ve been working diligently in the off-season to prepare for the 2018 campaign and can’t wait to see all the teams and fans come March. I think it’s going to be a great year in California.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will get the season underway at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 31.

For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.

———

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards 2018 Schedule

Saturday March 31: Placerville Speedway

Saturday April 14: Stockton Dirt Track (Third annual Jimmy Sills Classic)

Saturday April 28: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 12: Fernley 95A Speedway

Friday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Fifth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday June 16: Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA

Saturday June 30: Placerville Speedway (Salute to the Fans with King of the West-NARC)

Sunday July 1: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 7: Stockton Dirt Track (Third annual Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Friday September 21: Placerville Speedway (Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout)

Saturday September 22: Placerville Speedway (Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout)

Saturday October 13: Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA (33rd annual Cotton Classic with King of the West-NARC)

Saturday November 3: Stockton Dirt Track (35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson with King of the West-NARC)