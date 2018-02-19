2018 Speedweek Northwest Dates Officially Unveiled

From Ben Deatherage

COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (February 18, 2018) — Sprint Car fans in the Pacific Northwest will be happy to know that Speedweek Northwest will be returning in 2018. A summer tradition since 1998 the schedule will feature six races, in as many nights, at five different facilities covering the states of Oregon and California. A points fund will be returning to pay out the top drivers who make every race. Details for that will be released soon.

Just like in 2017 Siskiyou Motor Speedway will have the honor of opening up Speedweek Northwest on Monday, July 9th. It marks the only California stop and will be followed by a Tuesday, the 10th, date at Coos Bay Speedway. Lebanon’s Willamette Speedway hosts action on Wednesday, the 11th, at the historic 1/3-mile clay oval.

Thursday, the 12th, will have teams travel to the furthest northern location at Sunset Speedway Park, in Banks. Everything will wrap up with a doubleheader at Cottage Grove Speedway on Friday, the 13th, and Saturday, the 14th.

Justyn Cox would win his first career Speedweek Northwest title last year after a close battle with Mitchell Faccinto. As in the previous three Speedweeks it will be once again sanctioned by the Western Sprint Tour. For the latest news and information be sure and either visit the Western Sprint Tour Facebook page or the series website at sprints.nwextremeseries.com .

2018 Speedweek Northwest Schedule

Monday, July 9th-Siskiyou Motor Speedway-Yreka, California

Tuesday, July 10th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, Oregon

Wednesday, July 11th-Willamette Speedway-Lebanon, Oregon

Thursday, July 12th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, Oregon

Friday, July 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Saturday, July 14th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Former Speedweek Northwest Champions:

2017-Justyn Cox

2016- Trey Starks

2015- Colby Copeland

2014- Kyle Hirst

2013- Roger Crockett

2012- Mitch Olson

2011- Kyle Larson

2010- Roger Crockett

2009- Jesse Hockett

2008- Roger Crockett

2007- Shane Stewart

2006- Steve Kent

2005- Brent Kaeding

2004- Brent Kaeding

2003- Roger Crockett

2002- Steve Kent

2001- Steve Kent

2000- Steve Kent

1999- Brad Furr

1998- Bud Kaeding

All-Time Speedweek Northwest Win List (1998-Present):

Roger Crockett-23

Steve Kent-13

Brent Kaeding-10

Kyle Hirst-6

Shane Stewart

Brad Furr-5

Travis Rilat

Justyn Cox-4

Kyle Hirst

Wayne Johnson

Colby Copeland- 3

Jesse Hockett

Rick Fauver-2

Danny Horner

Jason Johnson

Jason Solwold

Shawna Wilskey

Rico Abreu-1

Jonathon Allard

Colin Baker

Jayme Barnes

Seth Bergman

Jay Cole

Cory Eliason

Mitchell Faccinto

Logan Forler

Travis Jacobson

Bud Kaeding

Kasey Kahne

Kyle Larson

Danny Lasoski

Mitch Olson

Jason Sides

Cam Smith

Trey Starks

Henry Van Dam

Former Western Sprint Tour Champions:

2015- Trey Starks

2016-Trey Starks

2017-Justyn Cox