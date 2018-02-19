Lubbock Wrecker Service Named Title Sponsor of DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (February 13, 2018) – With the 2018 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park rapidly approaching, Lubbock Wrecker Service has signed on as the title sponsor of the Second Annual DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals.

The $3,000-to-win Second Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals is set for June 15-16 atop the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile clay oval in Southwest Kansas. All Saturday, June 16, “A” Main starters will earn at least $600.

The event pits the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series with all variety of invaders from surrounding states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and more expected as well.

“I want to see the 305 Sprint Car class continue to grow,” commented Lubbock Wrecker Service owner Scott Brown. “Dodge City Raceway Park is in the perfect central location to bring all the hotbeds in Texas and Nebraska and more together in one place. It’s a great event to see which area gets bragging rights for the year.”

Last year, Fort Worth, Texas’ Kevin Ramey topped a stellar field of cars to win the inaugural edition of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals, edging Nebraska’s Trevor Grossenbacher and Colorado’s Jake Bubak in a fiercely contested event after Wright, KS, shoe Tyler Knight topped the Friday night preliminary event.

The IMCA Stock Cars will join in on both nights of Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals action with the IMCA Sport Modifieds on the Saturday, June 16, card as well.

Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

There will be a handful of opportunities for teams to get dialed in for the Second Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals including the season-opening event on March 31 with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars also in action on April 7, April 21, May 5 and May 26 before the big event on June 15-16.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action following on open practice session on Saturday, March 24.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.