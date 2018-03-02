Test and Tune coming to Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 17

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE Ca. (February 28, 2018) — The Placerville Speedway will hear the sound of racing engines for the first time in 2018 by holding a test and tune coming up on Saturday March 17 with the pit area open from 4pm to 9pm. Pit passes cost $25 per person (kids 11 and under will be $5) and there will be membership forms available for owners, drivers and crew to register for the season.

Please note the grandstands are closed to the public during the play day.

The first racing event of the season is also just a few weeks away however, with that taking place on Wednesday March 21 when the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series invades the quarter-mile for Brad Sweet’s Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown. Also on hand at the mid-week showcase will be the Light Up the World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets.

In the works as well for the first time is special season kick-off party at Beef N Brew restaurant in Diamond Springs the night before on March 20. The event will run from 5:30pm-7:30pm with more details to follow. To purchase tickets for the World of Outlaws return to Placerville on March 21 visit http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&eventId=29581

The Red Hawk Casino championship season then gets underway just a few nights later on Saturday March 24 with the Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Dwarf Cars hitting the track. The evening is billed as “Student Night” with $5 tickets for those with student ID. Online tickets for the opener can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/events/2018-placerville-speedway-championship-points-race-1-tickets-placerville-VCY902

