Placerville Speedway Introduces Team/vendor Only Access Route into Facility

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (March 6, 2018) – In an effort to improve traffic flow before and after events the Placerville Speedway is implementing a new team/vendor only access route this season. The new route will first be used during the World of Outlaws event on Wednesday March 21 and in place for every race this year.

Teams and vendors will use Ray Lawyer Drive, which wraps around and drops you out near the top side of Placerville Speedway. Exit Forni Rd like usual but turn left and then make another left onto Ray Lawyer Drive, before making a final left onto Armory Way to the bottom tier of the parking lot. This will be the new way to enter at the start of the night and exit at the end of the night. This new plan will avert “dragging” and causing damage to trailers upon entering and exiting.

In addition, haulers/ trailers are permitted to exit the pit area either before the green flag of the final event drops, or not until 30 minutes after the final checkered flag. Fans will continue to use the traditional entrance off Placerville Drive each night.

“We worked with the fairgrounds to come up with a plan to try and help with improving the traffic pattern before and after the races,” commented RMI President and Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We feel that splitting up the team traffic from the fan traffic will allow the flow to improve after getting off the highway, which should make everyone happier in the long-run. We’ve been working hard in a number of different areas and can’t wait to get it all started.”

The Placerville Speedway will hold a Test and Tune on Saturday March 17, before kicking-off the season with a special party on Tuesday March 20 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Beef N Brew in Diamond Springs. All drivers and fans are invited to come hang out and help us open the new year in style.

The following night will see the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in action for the first racing event of the season with the Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Showdown set to hit the speedway. Also in competition will be the Light up the World USAC Western States Midgets. Tickets continue to be on sale for the event at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase…