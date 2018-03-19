NCRA Regulars Set for Sprint Season $13,000 Opener

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (March 17, 2018) – Drivers on the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division are gearing up for the 2018 season opener set for Thursday-Saturday night, March 29-31 at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. The eighth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” will see race teams from across the country converge to the speedway for the $13,000 top prize and the series regulars are hoping to get off to a great start as they open their season.

Past event results have been mixed for these touring regulars as are their plans for this race season. We take a look at what each series touring regular has done in the previous events as well as recognizing those who make it all possible for them.

10c – Jeremy Campbell – Wichita, Kansas

Car owner: Jeremy Campbell

Chassis/Motor: Maxim/Schroeder Racing Engines

Sponsors: Dan’s Cycles, Scotts Well Service, BEPC, Knoche Farms, JP Agronomy, HRP, DMI, Penske

Nearly twenty years racing, Jeremy spent much of his early career racing in the upper Midwest as well as a regular on the World of Outlaws Gumout tour before settling and making his home in Wichita. He comes into this season as defending series champion (three over-all) and has made all six previous PCC/ACS championship features. He has finished in the top ten of those events five times with his best a runner-up back in 2014. He will once again be back to defend his championship in 2018.

1x – Don Droud, Jr. – Lincoln, Nebraska

Car Owner: Ochs Brothers

Chassis/Motor: Schnee/Don Ott

Sponsors: MAP Inc., Ruff Bailey Cattle Co., Heeke Farms, Jennifer Ann Designs

The 2015 series champion, Droud has spent the past two seasons competing full-time with NCRA and has driven the famed Ochs Brothers #1x in 2007, 2008 and since 2012. Droud has competed in five of the six events held, making the championship finale each time. His best finish was second back in 2013. He will once again be teamed with the Ochs Brothers this year and compete for the championship.

1j – Danny Jennings – Norman, Oklahoma

Car Owner: DGM

Chassis/Motor: Maxim/Peterson Elite

The Jennings name has been a staple in NCRA racing since the series was founded back in 1971 and Danny has carried the torch quite well over the years. After several year hiatus, he came back to compete for the series championship last year, only to destroy his sprinter in McCool Junction, Nebraska early in the season then motor gremlins mid-season which sidelined him late in the year. Danny has had rough outcomes in the four-previous PCC/ACS, only making the championship feature once, this an eighth place back in 2014. He will once again compete full-time with the series this year.

19 – Jeff Stasa – Kingman, Kansas

Car owner: Jeff and Heather Stasa

Chassis/Motor: Eagle/Moss

Sponsors: Jeff Stasa Motorsports, SBR Motorsports, Keizer Wheels, Simpson, Young Tool Company, Wix Filters, CP

Carrillo, SD Composites, Penske Shocks

Racing since 2008 and full-time with the series since 2012, Jeff has been one of those touring regulars you could count on to support the series at the different race tracks the tour has competed. He has competed in all six previous PCC/ACS, making the championship feature once with a seventeenth-place finish back in 2013. Jeff and his familiar #19 will once again compete with the series in 2018.

81 – Jon Freeman – Salina, Kansas

Car Owner: Jon Freeman

Chassis/Motor: EMI/Salina

Sponsors: T&R Dirt Construction, Loren Benish, Crop Insurance, Airport Apartments, Autohouse Towing

Another driver you could count on to support NCRA, Jon has been with the series since 2000 and in the series final top ten each of those years. He has competed in all six previous events, making the championship feature three of those years with his best finish a third in the inaugural running of this event in 2011. Jon will cut back his racing and travels in 2018 while also competing in mod lite competition.

26x – Fred Mattox – Drumright, Oklahoma

Car Owner: David and Saunda Mattox

Chassis/Motor: Triple XXX/Mattox Racing Engines

Sponsors: D&E Drywall Supply, Young Tool Company, AKL Oil Field Supply

Last year was Fred’s first year with the series and also picked up a series victory. He will be back to compete in most series events in 2018 as his job will allow. His only appearance in this event was back in 2015 where he failed to make the championship finale.

20g – Jake Greider – Wichita, Kansas

Car Owner: Larry Greider

Chassis/Motor:Maxim/Hillsboro Racing Engines

Sponsors: Auto Masters Service Center, Speedway Motors, Bybee Electric

Jake has been with NCRA for four years and has competed in the last three PCC/ACS events and will look to make his first championship feature this year. He will once again compete full-time with the series this season.

98 – J.D. Johnson – Goddard, Kansas

Car Owner: Johnson Motorsports

Chassis/Motor: J&J/Briley Built

Auto Craft, Evans, Relloy USA, Andale Construction, Alternative Pest Control

A touring regular earlier in his career, his wrestling coaching duties has seen this veteran hit and miss with the series that past couple of years. He did compete in the first five PCC/ACS events, making the championship feature finale twice – his best a fourteenth back in 2013. J.D. will attend as many series events as possible this year.

6 – Kaden Taylor – Forgan, Oklahoma

Chassis/Motors: Eagle/Myers Racing Engines

Sponsors: Keating Tractor & Equipment, Live Fast Designs, Heglin Auction

Racing since 2010, Kaden has competed in few series events during those seasons but has attended the past four of

these events and is looking to make his first championship feature finale this year. Kaden has announced his intentions on competing full-time with NCRA in 2018 and rookie of the year honors.

The complete 2018 NCRA 360-ci sprint car schedule and official rules can be found on the official NCRA website www.racencra.com. There you can also find official payout for the season-opening “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” and more race information. Check out the series official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series for daily updates.

Pre enter for the season opener and earn one free drivers pit pass for Friday nights event ($35 value) at www.race81speedway.com and click on the schedule tab.

More race and series information can also be obtained by calling (316) 755-1781.