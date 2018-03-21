2018 NSRA Sprintcar Series To Feature Nine Nights Of Action

From Ben Deatherage

The NSRA Winged Sprintcars will be back in 2018 with nine thrilling nights on the calendar at five different race tracks in four American states and one Canadian province. After an incredible 2017 season this coming year is expected to be just as great, if not better. Reigning champion Aaron Willison hopes to keep all challengers at bay as he defends his crown. Also battling for a title is the Sportsman division where Ryan Orchard enters the campaign as the reigning champ.

Just like last year, the racing schedule opens up at Douglas County Speedway for the Rick Brown “Super Shoe” on May 19th. The Roseburg, Oregon facility will also be the lone date for the NSRA series in Oregon. June 8th and 9th Meridian Speedway will host the annual Diamond Cup for two incredible nights of racing.

July 7th will witness the tour visit a new facility as they travel to Polson, Montana’s Mission Valley Speedway. Just located south of gorgeous and scenic Flathead Lake there is no doubt that it will be a real treat to be in Big Sky Country.

August 4th will see a return to the mighty Evergreen Speedway, in Monroe, Washington, for the prestigious Rory Price Memorial. Also, in the same month teams will board the ferry and invade Vancouver Island and travel to Western Speedway, in Victoria, for two nights of the historic Daffodil Cup on the 17th and 18th.

The whole schedule will conclude with two nights back at Meridian Speedway in late September. The 21st will be reserved for the Tom Elliott Classic while the 22nd will be Championship Night where the 2018 points champion will be named. Both dates will be co-sanctioned with the King Of The Wing Sprint Series.

2018 NSRA Winged Sprintcar Series Schedule

May 18th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, Oregon-Test & Tune

May 19th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, Oregon-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”

June 8th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, Idaho-Diamond Cup

June 9th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

July 6th-Mission Valley Speedway-Polson, Montana-Test & Tune

July 7th-Mission Valley Speedway-Polson, Montana-Mission Valley Sprint Shootout

August 4th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, Washington-Rory Price Memorial

August 17th-Western Speedway-Victoria, British Columbia-Daffodil Cup

August 18th-Western Speedway-Victoria, British Columbia-Daffodil Cup

September 21st-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, Idaho-Tom Elliott Classic #

September 22nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, Idaho-Championship Night #

#-Denotes events co-sanctioned with the King Of The Wing Sprint Series