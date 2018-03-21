Brooks, East, and Harrison Named 2018 Little 500 Hall of Fame Inductees

From David Sink

ANDERSON, Ind. (March 21, 2018) – A current Little 500 mechanic, current car builder, and former driver are slated for induction into the Little 500 Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 26, part of Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM Week. The Class of 2018 will be formally inducted at a luncheon at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the Little 500.

The “Class of 2018” includes: Sam Brooks, Bob East, and David Harrison.

Sam Brooks (Indianapolis, IN) Chief mechanic who assisted Eric Gordon from 1993-2013 and Jacob Wilson from 2014-current; responsible for 10 Little 500 wins with drivers Eric Gordon and Jacob Wilson.

Bob East (Brownsburg, IN) Legendary car builder of the famed “Beast” chassis; East built cars have won eight events and captured eleven pole positions; chief mechanic for Klatt Enterprises Inc. with five entries from 2013-2017; one win (2017 Kyle Hamilton); 2 podium finishes; 3 top five finishes; cars have led three races for 320 laps.

David Harrison (Tiffin, OH) 13 starts as a driver from 1988-2002; Rookie-of-the-Year in 1988; completed 4,865 laps; best finish sixth in 1988.

The 29th annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 26. Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Please order your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office. For more information please call (765) 642-0206 or (765) 278-8231.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Your support has helped us honor the wonderful people and traditions of the greatest sprint car race in the world. We are also grateful to our friends at Anderson Speedway, IMPACT Racing, the Little 500 Festival, and Big Joe’s Event Services.