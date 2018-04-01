Colton Hardy Wins With ASCS Southwest At Central Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (March 31, 2018) – Collecting his second ASCS Southwest Regional victory of the season in three events, Colton Hardy steered the Bandit Racing No. 74 to victory at the high-banked Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday night over Washington’s Gary Taylor and Ohio’s Greg Wilson.

Rolling to green from the right of the front row, the defending series champion led all 25 laps for his seventh career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region. With Taylor from fifth and Wilson from seventh to make up the final podium steps, the top-five rounded out with New Mexico’s Wes Wofford and nine-time series champion, Rick Ziehl.

Lorne Wofford was sixth, followed by Josh Shipley with Nick Parker, Billy Chester, and Don Grable to complete the top-ten.

The Southwest Region of the American Sprint Car Series goes green again on April 21 at Queen Creek's Arizona Speedway.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Saturday, March 31, 2018

Car Count: 17

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker, [1]; 2. 19-Wes Wofford, [4]; 3. 57-Jarrett Martin, [2]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [6]; 5. 01-Josh Shipley, [5]; 6. 148-Don Grable, [7]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas, [9]; 8. 22B-Jesse Baker, [3]; 9. 02-Matt Rossi, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Greg Wilson, [2]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [5]; 3. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 4. 8-Gary Taylor, [8]; 5. 33-Steve Cushman, [1]; 6. 71H-Corey Hurley, [3]; 7. 2B-Billy Chester III, [6]; 8. 5K-Patrick Krob, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [2]; 2. 8-Gary Taylor, [5]; 3. 75-Greg Wilson, [7]; 4. 19-Wes Wofford, [1]; 5. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 6. 18-Lorne Wofford, [8]; 7. 01-Josh Shipley, [9]; 8. 115-Nick Parker, [6]; 9. 2B-Billy Chester III, [14]; 10. 148-Don Grable, [10]; 11. 02-Matt Rossi, [17]; 12. 2-Alex Pettas, [11]; 13. 57-Jarrett Martin, [3]; 14. 22B-Jesse Baker, [16]; 15. 33-Steve Cushman, [12]; 16. 71H-Corey Hurley, [13]; 17. (DNF) 5K-Patrick Krob, [15]